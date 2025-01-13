Final Deadline for the PACS Group, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - PACS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PACS Group, Inc. ("PACS" or "the Company") (NYSE: PACS) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Shareholders who bought PACS securities pursuant to their Offering Documents in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on April 11, 2024, or between April 11, 2024 and November 5, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 13, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, PACS allegedly made false statements to the market when they engaged in a false Medicare claim scam which drove more than 100% of its operating and net income from 2020 to 2023. PACS allegedly billed thousands of unnecessary therapies to Medicare and falsified documentation related to licensure and staffing.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

