FINAL FANTASY Record Keeper Launches 'Record Dungeons' in Biggest Update Since Game's Debut

TOKYO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNA (Tokyo: 2432) and Square Enix have just launched the biggest update to FINAL FANTASY® Record Keeper™ since the game's debut. Record Dungeons is a brand-new feature available to the players of this hit mobile game, letting fans relive some of the most classic FINAL FANTASY scenes and dungeons recreated in FFRK's signature pixel-art style. Having long surpassed 10 million downloads worldwide, FFRK masterfully delivers the entire FINAL FANTASY universe directly into the hands of players and fans of the storied franchise. The game is available on the App Store and Google Play.

To celebrate today's massive update, Producer Ichiro Hazama (Square Enix) and Development Producer Yu Sasaki (DeNA) discuss the Record Dungeons, preview some upcoming in-game events, and answer fan questions from Facebook in a brand new FFRK Producer Letter video. Players will also see an in-game gift of 100 Mythril as soon as they log in.

FINAL FANTASY Record Keeper's Record Dungeons are a new kind of dungeon, featuring full pixel-art remakes of classic FINAL FANTASY scenes and dungeons, and an all-new adventure and records to explore alongside heroes of past games in the series. To restore the records of the great tales depicted in the Corrupted Paintings, you'll follow the tales of those heroes as you play to unlock new dungeons and paths. The Record Dungeons are divided into chapters, with each chapter taking place on a different island that you'll travel to aboard a classic FINAL FANTASY airship.

The Corrupted Paintings depict records of some of the greatest heroes and tales in history, which have been corrupted by foul magic. Unlike record paintings in the Realm Dungeons, restoring the Corrupted Paintings requires not only doing battle, but also reliving the records within. These dungeons can only be attempted with certain heroes, and the abilities and equipment earned in other dungeons can't be allowed to compromise these powerful records, so their use is strictly forbidden. However, Tyro and Elarra earn special experience points within the Corrupted Paintings, enabling them to grow stronger, and providing the key to victory.

A new community quest, Record Puzzles, will be debuting on May 31, 2018, where players complete puzzle versions of the Record Dungeons to build up points and earn in-game rewards for the entire community. More information is available on the Record Puzzles site.

FINAL FANTASY Record Keeper is available as a free download on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch and on Google Play for Android devices. For more information on the game, visit: http://www.finalfantasyrecordkeeper.com. To download assets, including screenshots, game logo and more, visit the game's online press kit .

About FINAL FANTASY

Since the release of FINAL FANTASY in 1987, this unique RPG series continues to showcase the spectacular visuals, highly imaginative worlds and rich stories leading the industry and earning the highest accolades from users around the world. Titles of the series have sold over 135 million units worldwide.

About DeNA

DeNA (pronounced "D-N-A") develops and operates a broad range of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. Founded in 1999, DeNA is headquartered in Tokyo with over 2,000 employees. DeNA's aim is to delight and impact the world through the use of the internet and AI. DeNA Co., Ltd. is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (2432). For more information, visit: dena.com/intl.

About Square Enix Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content around the world. The Square Enix group of companies includes a global network of leading development studios and boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property, including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 135 million units worldwide; and DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 63 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Co., Ltd. can be found at http://www.jp.square-enix.com/

