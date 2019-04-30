FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE Now Available On Nintendo Switch And Xbox One

License Reset Function : By talking to Clan Centurio's leader Montblanc in Rabanastre, players can reset and change their party member's jobs, allowing them to customize the jobs of their party as desired.

Additional Gambit Sets: Gambits allow players to customize their party's AI. Players can now create three unique sets, allowing players to switch between sets for different situations, such as map exploration or boss fights.

Improved "New Game+": Allows users to start the game with party members at level 90 and carry over some items like weapons, magic and gils obtained during previous playthroughs

Specific to Xbox One X – Supports 60fps

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE is now available physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The title is rated T (Teen). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.

For more information, please visit: www.finalfantasyxii.com .

About FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE

Based on the 12th numbered entry in the smash hit FINAL FANTASY series that has sold over 6 million units worldwide, FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE has re-worked the game's design and re-mastered their visuals in full-HD, making full use of current generation hardware capabilities to improve the graphical and audio quality for the ultimate play experience. FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE takes place in the breath-taking world of Ivalice, where magic is commonplace and airships fill the sky. The small kingdom of Dalmasca is caught between warring empires Archadia and Rozarria, and the lone heir to the Dalmascan throne, Princess Ashe has devoted herself to forming a resistance to liberate her homeland. The story begins when Ashe meets Vaan, a young thief who dreams of flying free in the skies, as their adventure changes the destiny of the world's greatest nations.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com .

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE © 2006, 2017 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

FINAL FANTASY, THE ZODIAC AGE, the FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE logo, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

