Final Few Homes at Santa Ana's Ventana Walk and Highland Park's Fig & Fifty Walk

SEAL BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the final opportunity to own a new home at popular Olson Homes communities in Santa Ana and Highland Park. Models are available for purchase, which means homebuyers have a rare chance to own a beautiful home that's move-in ready and complete with professional interior design and upgraded features.

Beautiful model homes for sale at Highland Park's Fig & Fifty Walk and Santa Ana's Ventana Walk.

Ventana Walk is down to its final homes, which means time is running out for homebuyers to live the best life in a brand-new, Spanish-style townhome near the fantastic dining, entertainment, and cultural activities downtown Santa Ana is known for. Homeowners benefit from all the perks of owning new without costly Mello Roos fees! Both homes are spacious with modern interiors, including oversized kitchen islands perfect for meal prep and entertaining, gorgeous decks for outdoor living, and generous master suites for relaxing after a long day. Take a look at the last few homes below, and learn more about Ventana Walk at www.ventanawalk.com.

Homesite 32 - take a virtual tour at http://www.ventanawalk.com/gallery/plan-2-tour

Plan 2 model – 2 bedroom, 3 bath, 1,509 square feet

Custom paint and built-Ins

Upgraded quartz and tile countertops in the kitchen/island

Upgraded lighting/electrical throughout

Whirlpool Cabrio washer and dryer

Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, including side-by-side refrigerator

Alarm system

Upgraded flooring throughout

Homesite 33 - take a virtual tour at http://www.ventanawalk.com/gallery/plan-3-tour

Plan 3 model – 3 bed, 3 bath 1,881 square feet

Custom paint and built-ins

Upgraded lighting/electrical throughout

Upgraded granite kitchen counters with full height backsplash

Upgraded tile showers

Painted maple shaker cabinets throughout

Garage floor epoxy coating

Whirlpool Duet washer and dryer

Upgraded Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, including French door refrigerator

Alarm system

Upgraded flooring throughout

Homebuyers can step up their lifestyle at Fig & Fifty Walk. This beautiful architecturally modern neighborhood features townhomes with sleek interiors, lots of windows and natural light, and distinctive designer touches. Its Highland Park location is in the center of trendy dining, hip coffee shops, and eclectic boutiques, and is close to everywhere city dwellers want to be, including minutes to downtown Los Angeles, two Gold Line stops within walking distance, and quick access to Pasadena and Downtown LA on the 110. Learn more at www.figandfiftywalk.com.

Only two homes remain, including the gorgeous model! Take a 3D virtual tour of the Plan 3 home to see an example of the spacious floorplan designs: http://figandfiftywalk.com/gallery/plan-3-tour.

Homesite 6

Plan 2 model – 2 bed, 2.5 bath, single level villa, 1,428 square feet

Custom Paint, wallpaper, and built-ins

Quartz kitchen countertops and quartz bathroom countertops

Upgraded tile showers

Upgraded lighting and electrical throughout

Alarm system

Garage floor epoxy

Whirlpool Duet washer and dryer

Acrylic cabinets throughout

KitchenAid upgraded stainless appliances, including French door refrigerator

Upgraded flooring throughout

Olson Homes is continuously recognized as a leader in its commitment to providing high-quality affordable housing in urban centers. The Seal Beach company was recently rated No. 1 for the third year in a row for overall homebuyer satisfaction among single-division homebuilders nationwide in Eliant's prestigious Homebuyers' Choice Awards. Olson Homes partners with cities to help solve California's shortage of quality and attainable housing, putting homebuyers' needs at the forefront of everything they do, from location, proximity to employment centers and mass transit, acclaimed schools, and opportunities for recreation and social connection. For a complete list of Southern California communities, please visit www.olsonhomes.com.

