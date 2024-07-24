Final Golden Girls Themed Cruise Departs Out of Fort Lauderdale in March 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Phone Events is overjoyed to announce the final installment of Golden Fans at Sea, a Golden Girls Fan Cruise out of Fort Lauderdale. The cruise is taking place aboard the luxurious Celebrity Reflection out of Fort Lauderdale on March 9, 2025.

The six-night cruise is the sixth and final sailing for Golden Fans at Sea. The cruise stops in the ports of Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Mexico, and Bimini, Bahamas.

Golden Gays at Sea Golden Fans Celebrating

Golden Fans at Sea is a celebration of all things Golden Girls. During the day, guests participate in trivia games, 80s dance parties, unique panels related to the show, Golden Girls themed pool parties, musical shows, karaoke, and character costume contests. The cruise is a Golden Girls fan dream! Previous sailings have had over 1000 guests participate in the golden festivities.

Special guests for the 2025 cruise include Stan Zimmerman ( original writer of Golden Girls), Golden Gays (A Golden Girls Drag Tribute Group), and more to be announced soon. Golden Fans at Sea allows guests to have unique one-on-one experiences with our guests. The entertainers will host panels, bingos, Golden Girls musical shows, and more.

Guests must book through GoldenFansAtSea.com. This is the only way to gain access to the special events and excursions.

Pricing begins at $1694. The price covers open bar, meals, taxes, activities, WiFi, and gratuities.

Thank you for being a friend on the high seas!

Any questions about the cruise should be directed to Cindy Levine from Dream Vacations. Her email is [email protected] and phone number is 480-861-6427.

SOURCE Flip Phone Events