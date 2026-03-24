Final Issue of Acclaimed Graphic Novel Series 1/6 Calls for a General Strike Ahead of Nationwide "No Kings" Protests

Creators Alan Jenkins and Gan Golan release print edition of final issue as demonstrations spotlight threats to democracy

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizers prepare for nationwide "No Kings" protests on March 28, the creators of 1/6: The Graphic Novel are releasing the print edition of the fourth and final issue of their acclaimed series, closing a story that imagines the aftermath of a successful January 6 insurrection and the struggle to reclaim American democracy.

Set in Washington, DC. and timed to the week of major national demonstrations, the final issue, "And Still We Rise," will be released in print on Wednesday, March 25 via Amazon, Shopify, and in select comic book stores.

Main Cover of Issue #4

Created years before the current political moment, 1/6 has drawn attention for its uncanny resonance with rising fears about democratic backsliding, political violence, and the abuse of executive power. With the release of the final issue, co-creators Alan Jenkins and Gan Golan are also publicly calling for a general strike for democracy — a mass, nonviolent withdrawal of labor and economic participation to defend democratic rights and institutions.

"This final issue of 1/6 is about what it looks like when everyday people decide democracy is worth fighting for," said series co-creator and Harvard Law Professor Alan Jenkins. "The upcoming NoKings rallies show that spirit is very much alive — people across the country are stepping forward to say that freedom belongs to all of us, and authoritarianism has no place here."

"One of the core ideas behind 1/6 is that history changes when ordinary people act together," said Golan. "The NoKings rallies are a vivid, hopeful sign that people are still willing to raise their voices, defend democracy, and insist on a future shaped by the many, not the powerful few."

"A general strike is a peaceful, collective refusal to let business proceed as usual while democratic rights are under attack," Jenkins said. "It is one of the clearest ways ordinary people can demonstrate that democratic legitimacy depends on public consent. From the civil rights movement to pro-democracy movements abroad, history shows that disciplined noncooperation can help force change when institutions alone are failing."

To extend the series' real-world impact, the creators have partnered with Western States Center and San Diego State University to offer free Action Guides and Teaching Lesson Plans that accompany the series and support civic dialogue, education, and democratic engagement.

About the Creators

Alan Jenkins is a Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School and co-founder and former president of The Opportunity Agenda, a social justice communications lab. He has previously served at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the ACLU, the Ford Foundation, and in the U.S. Department of Justice, focusing on democracy, civil rights, and narrative change.

Gan Golan is an activist and New York Times bestselling graphic novelist whose books include The Adventures of Unemployed Man and Goodnight Bush. For more than two decades he has worked at the intersection of art and organizing, helping design large-scale social justice mobilizations and using storytelling, satire, and visual culture to support people-powered movements.

About 1/6: The Graphic Novel

1/6: The Graphic Novel imagines an America in which the January 6, 2021 insurrection succeeded and follows the consequences as an authoritarian regime tightens its grip and communities decide how to respond. Created by Alan Jenkins and Gan Golan with a team of comics artists, the series blends political thriller, speculative fiction, and civic storytelling to explore how democracies fail — and how they can be defended. Since its debut in 2023, the series has reached a broad readership, drawn national attention, and been used by educators and organizers to spark conversations about democracy and the Constitution. Past issues are available on Amazon and at the 1/6 comics store.

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SOURCE OneSixComics