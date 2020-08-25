Final Launches FinalFork and FinalSpork--Reusable, Collapsible Cutlery

Unlike other reusable cutlery, the FinalOrks are easy to carry and to keep clean. The full-sized, stainless steel utensils self-assemble when removed from the carrying cases. The cases are made from recycled plastic and are small enough to attach to your keychain or fit in your pocket, whether you are headed back to the office or back to school.

"Waste is just a design flaw and at Final, we're on a mission to create sleek, sexy, badass products that make reducing your waste cute and convenient," said Emma Rose Cohen, CEO & Founder of Final. "Single-use waste has skyrocketed since the pandemic hit and it's our mission to provide people with a safe, and easy, way to avoid contamination while reducing their waste."

Single-use plastic is not recyclable and ends up in landfills or as litter. FinalOrks are ideal accessories for people who want to do their part for the planet by leaving their single-use plastic habits in the past, but also value an elevated eating experience.

Available exclusively at Final.co , FinalFork and FinalSpork retail for $34.95 in 5 colors. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Final donates a portion of its sales to environmental nonprofits every year.

About Final:

The Final Co. LLC, DBA Final, launched FinalStraw, the world's first reusable, collapsible straw, on Kickstarter in 2018. Final is on a mission to create reusable, responsibly made products that reduce the need for single-use products, empower individuals to change their buying habits, and raise awareness about the impacts of our everyday decisions.

