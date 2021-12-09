Final Mile accelerates impact with opening of its South Africa Headquarters

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Final Mile , the pioneer in driving behavior change, integrating Behavioral Science and Human Centered Design to solve critical business and developmental sector challenges, today announced the launch of its South Africa headquarters in Johannesburg. A subsidiary of Fractal, (fractal.ai), Final Mile tackles complex behavioral challenges in public health, financial empowerment, and other issues involving human decisions by creating behavioral science solutions.

With its new office, Final Mile will invest in hiring local leadership & highly qualified talent pool and extend community engagement in the Southern African region to further drive the sustainability and long-term impact of its public health efforts. The company has already delivered great results on significantly important issues in various African nations including understanding HIV prevention in high-risk adolescent girls and young women in South Africa, Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision related research in Zambia, Zimbabwe & Kenya and more.

Led by Dr. Sangiwe Moyo, Final Mile's South Africa HQ will be pivotal in helping the company build upon its current efforts in the fight against HIV, AIDS and COVID-19 in particular. Dr Sangiwe was a Deputy Director at Population Services International (PSI) where he was managing the implementation of STAR (HIV self-testing initiative) to scale up HIV self-testing interventions which are key to addressing the HIV epidemic. He holds a PhD in Public Health and has worked extensively with major funders such as USAID, CDC and Unitaid.

"South Africa is on the frontlines of some of the world's most complex health challenges," said Dr. Moyo. "Through this launch, we look forward to supporting the tremendous on-the-ground efforts being taken to fight the most challenging health threats by further collaborating with providers, patients and support workers with the knowledge and insights they need to better understand some of the underlying issues that are underpinning these public health challenges."

"We have to build teams close to the communities we serve," said Ram Prasad, Co-founder and CEO, Final Mile. "South Africa is the natural choice given the availability of talent and access to several countries in the region. We are excited about building a full-fledged team that can engage with funders, implementers, Governments, and other key stakeholders."

For more information on Final Mile, please visit www.thefinalmile.com .

For more information on Fractal, please visit www.fractal.ai

About Final Mile

Final Mile is one of the first research & design strategy consultancy organization that has developed a cross-disciplinary practice built on precepts of Behavioral Economics, Cognitive Neuroscience and Human-Centered Design. Final Mile addresses behavioral challenges in business and social contexts by systematically understanding the decision process and developing design interventions that influence behavior. It is an integrated research, strategy and design process deployed in order to explain and bridge the gap between Awareness-Action, and Intent-Action and successfully executed projects across Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

Final Mile's pioneering practice and success has been featured extensively in Indian and International media, in publications like BusinessWeek, Forbes India, Boston Globe, Economist, WSJ Mint, BBC, Times of India among others. In addition, Final Mile's work in public health has been published extensively in leading journals.

Final Mile has offices in Johannesburg, New York, and Mumbai with a diverse set of people from specialties such as Behavioral & Decision Science, Communication & Information Design, Communication strategy, Architecture, Product Design, Interactive design.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Crux Intelligence to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management.

Fractal has more than 3,000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2021 by Everest Group and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai.

SOURCE Fractal