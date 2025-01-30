Final Round AI Secures $6.88M in Oversubscribed Seed Funding to Transform the Job Search Journey

Funding fuels global expansion, product innovation, and scaling of operations of the AI-powered platform to help job seekers land dream jobs in under 30 days

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Final Round AI, an AI-powered platform transforming how people find jobs, today announced the successful close of a $6.88 million oversubscribed seed funding round. With backing from Uncork Capital, Final Round AI is on a mission to become the "Robin Hood of the modern recruiting industry," making career transitions faster, smarter, and more equitable. Uncork is joined by HF0, Linear Capital, Ritual Capital, Mento VC, AltaIR Capital, Alumni Ventures, Goodwater, Hico Ventures, Soma Capital, iSeed Ventures, Level One, Sky9 Capital, and notable angels in Silicon Valley. Along with the funding, the company is announcing a $8 million scholarship program fund for 2025.

"This funding marks an incredible milestone for Final Round AI as we strive to redefine the job search process," said Michael Guan, Co-Founder and CEO of Final Round AI. "The success of the Interview Copilot has shown us the power of AI to create meaningful impact. With this support, we're positioned to improve our technology, build a world-class team, and extend our impact globally—helping individuals navigate the evolving job market with confidence."

The Interview Copilot™, Final Round AI's flagship innovation, empowers job seekers to feel confident and articulate their thoughts clearly by delivering AI-generated, real-time answers and insights during interviews. This revolutionary tool equips candidates with the resources they need to excel, leveling the playing field in the competitive recruiting landscape.

Fueling Growth and Innovation

Final Round AI's mission is clear: to leverage cutting-edge AI technology to guide job seekers through every step of their career journey, helping them land their next opportunity in under 30 days. By offering AI-native solutions, the platform simplifies job searches, creates seamless workflows, and delivers personalized insights, making job hunting an effortless and effective experience.

Final Round AI will use the seed funding to achieve three primary goals:

Enhancing the Interview Copilot™ and Other Products: Investing in technology to refine the Interview Copilot's real-time AI capabilities, ensuring seamless performance and personalized support for job seekers during interviews. Scaling Operations and Team Expansion: Building a top-tier team dedicated to innovation and research to push the boundaries of AI in the recruiting and hiring process. Unlocking New Revenue Opportunities: Developing partnerships with AI-first companies and hiring platforms to connect top talent with career opportunities, creating scalable and sustainable revenue streams.

"Final Round AI is a game-changer in the job search space, using AI to empower individuals impacted by workforce changes and automation," said Tripp Jones, Partner of Uncork Capital. "We're proud to support their vision and are excited to see the transformative impact this team will deliver."

The Future of Work Starts Here

The funding comes at a pivotal moment as AI and automation continue to reshape industries and redefine the workforce. In a job market where competition has never been fiercer, 2024 revealed a harsh reality for job seekers: it takes, on average, 247 days and 294 applications to secure a role. Final Round AI's platform addresses these challenges by equipping individuals with tools like the Interview Copilot to excel in the rapidly changing job market.

"Our vision is to ensure that anyone navigating career transitions has access to technology that simplifies and accelerates their journey," Guan added. "The Interview CoPilot™ is just the beginning. This funding allows us to scale our reach and impact while building the foundation for long-term success in the rapidly evolving job market."

Introducing the Final Round AI Scholarship Program

In addition to the funding announcement, Final Round AI is proud to unveil the Final Round AI Scholarship Program, a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower job seekers by making the process of landing a job more accessible and affordable. Backed by an $8 million fund, this program underscores the company's commitment to supporting individuals in achieving their career aspirations.

The scholarship program aims to eliminate financial barriers for Final Round AI's Pro Premium members by offering a 100% refund on their membership fees when they successfully land a job using the company's cutting-edge tools. This initiative is not just about financial reimbursement; it reflects the company's mission to support job seekers in achieving their career aspirations. To learn more about the program, visit finalroundai.com/scholarship.

About Final Round AI

Final Round AI is an AI-native platform dedicated to transforming how people find jobs. The company's flagship product, the Interview Copilot, delivers real-time AI-powered insights and answers during interviews, redefining the preparation and execution of job searches. By guiding job seekers through every step of their career journey, Final Round AI is on a mission to make career transitions smarter, faster, and more equitable for millions worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.finalroundai.com/.

