Final Week of Franklin County Festival of Trees 2025: There's a Song in the Air

Franklin County Visitors Bureau

Dec 03, 2025, 23:33 ET

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Not only is there a song in the air at the 2025 Franklin County Festival of Trees but there is also an abundance of holiday cheer, sparkling trees, and beautifully bowed wreaths. With an inch or so of snow on the ground, it is truly a winter wonderland at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, on the southwest corner of Memorial Square. Franklin County's 2025 Festival of Trees is finishing the final days of the event--Thursday, December 4, through Saturday, December 6, at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center in Chambersburg, PA. The event features a variety of creatively decorated trees and wreaths available for silent auction and voting, with all proceeds benefiting the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance (CVBCA).

Continue Reading
The Grinch and one of the Whos from Whoville pop up all the time at Festival of Trees.

The 2025 Festival of Trees has cactus trees, upside-down trees, pencil trees, and many trees decorated with candy themes, patriotic themes, musical themes, and classic Christmas themes. Overall, about 40% of the 2025 decorators of Festival of Trees are new to the event.

King Street Church Pottery Studio Ministry is a returning decorator and is again using hand-crafted pottery ornaments made and donated by the pottery class. In 2024, the Pottery Ministry won recognition as the tree with the highest bid in the silent auction. This year, the Certified Tourism Ambassador tree—an elegant, dark chocolate tree with a woodsy theme—is leading silent auction tree bids. The wreath with the highest bid in the silent auction was the Capitol Theatre wreath, and it is again leading the wreath category. See everything in person or check out the trees and wreaths online here.

Event Schedule

View the sparkling displays and place bids during these final hours:

Date

Time

Special Notes

Thursday, Dec 4

8:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Friday, Dec 5

8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Email bids close at 8 PM [email protected]

Saturday, Dec 6

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Phone bids close at 10 AM (866.646.8060 or 717.552.2977). In-person bids close at noon.

Saturday, Dec 6

1:15 PM -3:15 PM

Silent auction winners announced, and visitors center reopens for tree and wreath pick-up.

How to Bid

If you want to place a bid on an item, you have several options:

  • In Person: Visit the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center during the open hours listed above.

  • By Email: Send your bids to [email protected]. Email bids must be submitted by 8:00 PM on Friday, December 5.

  • By Phone: Call 866.646.8060 or 717.552.2977. Phone bids must be submitted by 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 6.

Keep track of the current high bids online or in person. A competitive bid is the best way to win a favorite tree or wreath.

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Plan a visit at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact 866.646.8060.

