Final Year For Boston Christmas Festival

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those seeking something special this gift-giving season, the Boston Christmas Festival is hosting hundreds of juried Artisans selling their handcrafted items, gourmet foods, and unique gifts at the Seaport World Trade Center the weekend of November 8-10. It's like combining Etsy and Pinterest and bringing it to life in a 100,000 square foot massive bazaar. Tickets and more at BostonChristmasFestival.com

"The Boston Christmas Festival has kicked off the holidays in Boston for 33 years. It will be sadly missed, says Jackie Ralston, founder, and organizer of the Festival. Our fans would not let this incredible event fade away due to The Seaport closing, so we searched for an alternative location until we found the PERFECT spot. Look for us in 2020 at Mohegan Sun on Thanksgiving weekend. We will treat guests to a destination experience. Fabulous shopping from artisans pop-up boutiques, restaurants, shows, and music all under one roof."

The organizers will make sure shoppers have an incredible experience:

350 Juried Artisans Pop Up Stores

Something special in all price ranges

Early bird tickets available at $14

The event offers over 350 pop up shops showcasing handcrafted items in every price range. From the country's premier artisans and crafters, the Festival is the one-stop solution to the Christmas shopping conundrum. Aisles chock full of seasonal decor, distinctive home accessories, and custom apparel. Fashion and fine jewelry, gourmet foods, and handmade toys make it easy and stress-free to wrap up shopping.

Festival hours are Friday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults; free for children under 14. Public transportation is available via the Silver Line from South Station to the World Trade Center Station. Located beside the Seaport Hotel and The Boston Christmas Festival. For driving directions, set GPS to 200 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210. For information, call (617) 385-5000, or visit BostonChristmasFestival.com to print a discount coupon or buy tickets online. For the latest updates, follow the Boston Christmas Festival on Facebook.

Artisan Promotions, Inc. presents The Christmas Festival, organizers of top quality art shows since 1982. We're committed to creating incredible shopping experiences for shoppers looking for unique, American-made goods.

