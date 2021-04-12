Finalist Companies Announced for 2021 ACG Orange County Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Corporate Growth - Orange County chapter ("ACG-OC") today released its list of 27 finalists for the professional advisory organization's 26th Annual ACG Awards. Each will be honored June 10 through a hybrid virtual/live presentation featuring the theme "Excellence Reimagined," a tribute to the extraordinary adaptation these companies demonstrated in the wake of the global pandemic.

The ACG Awards, presented by Fifth Third Bank, focus exclusively on Orange County- and Inland Empire-headquartered businesses that operate in the middle-market space. More than 70 nominees were submitted for the 2021 competition, which kicked off last fall.

Those earning finalist status have already undergone in-depth interviews with ACG corporate advisors who developed a short-list of companies eligible to move to the next round of the competition. Surviving companies will complete a rigorous evaluation process in April by meeting with independent judges, all of whom are prior ACG Awards winners or finalists.

The finalists in each of the nine categories for the 2021 ACG Awards are (in alphabetical order):

Corporate Responsibility Founders Impact Wealth Management Pinnacle Petroleum Pacific Premier Bank Reborn Cabinets Technologent West Coast Arborists



Global Green Halo Technologies HMC Architects Pacific Transformer Noble Aerospace Zymo Research Tait & Associates



Growth Innovation Landmark Health CoreLogic RAM Construction Fieldpiece Instruments Westcliff University NTS



Reinventing Spotlight Currie Enterprises ATI Restoration IHI Power Services Montrose Environmental Phelps United Smile Brands



Start Up

AMW Smart Shelf

Movandi

Syntiant



Joining Fifth Third Bank as major corporate supporters this year are event sponsor Withum as well as host sponsors Aspiriant, Buchalter and Wells Fargo. The marquee event, which draws hundreds of C-suite executives and leading corporate advisors, is ACG Orange County's largest corporate gathering each year.

About ACG : Founded in 1954, the Association for Corporate Growth is a global organization with 56 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's 14,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as from law, accounting, investment banking and other firms that provide advisory services. To learn more, visit acg.org

