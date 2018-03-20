Finalists Announced for 2018 S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards

Murray Fisher, Global Metals Awards organizer, said: "This year, there is noticeable interest from entrants in metals that are core to battery technologies and energy storage while the prestigious CEO of Year award will be hotly contested as always. Other categories, such as Breakthrough Solution of the Year indicate a commitment to efficiency and offer a window into the evolution of technology and that is shaping the way organizations grow. The scene is set for a great award ceremony. We congratulate the finalists of the Global Metals Awards on their achievements."

The program's independent panel of judges will select winners from the list of finalists in each individual awards category. The 2018 Metals Company of the Year will be chosen from the entire list of finalist companies.

Winners of the Global Metals Awards will be announced on May 17 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London at a black-tie dinner. The Awards will be emceed for a fifth year by CNBC's Karen Tso, well-known to Australian, Singaporean and European television audiences alike for her coverage of the metals and mining sectors.

Corporate and industry representatives, as well as accredited media, may attend the Awards dinner with advance registration at this link. Television cameras are welcome.

The Global Metals Awards 2018 program is sponsored by Klein Steel Service. For sponsorship opportunities and information, contact Bob Botelho at +1 720 264 6618.

For event and program updates, visit www.GlobalMetalsAwards.com

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

