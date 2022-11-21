Finalists Announced for 2022 California on Location Awards

The awards ceremony on December 4 Will Honor Film/TV Location Professionals Working Across the Golden State

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS) is pleased to announce finalists for the 27th Annual California on Location Awards (COLAs), which will be presented on December 4th at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City. The COLAs recognize location managers, public employees, and other professionals who help facilitate on-location filming across the Golden State.

This year's COLAs come amid a surge in California-based production, as projects of all types and sizes bring jobs and economic opportunity to regions statewide. This surge is due to factors ranging from increased demand by streaming services to the success of California's film and Television tax credit program. Current COLA nominees participating in the state's tax credit program include studio features "Babylon," "Don't Worry Darling" and "White Men Can't Jump," indie features "80 for Brady" and "American Society," and TV series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

"We are so proud to recognize this year's finalists for their exceptional work across California and their vital contribution to the state's economic engine," said Sabrina Jurisich, Chair of the COLA and FLICS President. "We are also excited to celebrate with our friends and colleagues again in person."

Produced by the Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), the COLAs have grown to become the largest awards program and industry event focused on recognizing the work of California location professionals. Finalists and winners are determined via a vote by members of FLICS, a steering committee of Teamsters Local 399 members, and a judges panel of industry experts.

Award categories range from studio and independent feature films to TV series, commercials, print media projects, and music videos. Awards are also presented in multiple Public Employee of the Year categories.

Presenting Sponsors for the 2022 California on Location Awards are the Antelope Valley Film Office & Lancaster Film Office, Board Brothers Location Services, Golden Oak Ranch and Teamsters Local 399. Gold Level Sponsors include the California Film Commission, El Dorado Film Office, FilmL.A., Film SLO CAL, PPS/PTC, Quixote, Riverfront Stages Inc., Riverfront Locations and the Santa Clarita Film Office. For a current list of all 2022 COLA sponsors, please visit https://colaawards.com/2022-sponsors.

The complete list of 2022 COLA nominees is below. For more information, visit https://colaawards.com/.

About Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS)

Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS) is a 501(c) 6 non-profit professional association founded in 1988 to promote filming across the Golden State. More than 40 member film commissions/film offices work with the California Film Commission to attract, retain and facilitate production via locations, permits, resources, and local knowledge —all at no charge. More information about FLICS is available at https://www.filmcalifornia.com/

COLA 2022 Finalists:

Location Manager of the Year – Commercials

Amazon: Sharon Smith-Herring

Chipotle: Vincent Vanni

US Postal Service "We Go Everywhere": Patrick Riley

Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 hour

9-1-1: Timothy Hillman

Criminal Nature – Pilot: Adam Robinson

Winning Time: Gregory Alpert

Location Manager of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 hour

Pinch (aka "Shrinking"): David Flannery

Physical: Justin Hill

Pop Tart (Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special): Michael Wesley

Location Manager of the Year – Independent Feature

80 for Brady: Edward Mazurek

Christmas, Bloody Christmas: Josh Ethier

The Dresden Sun: Logan Van Ert

Location Manager of the Year – Stills

Alicia Keys x Athleta: Brenda Ferrell

Bonobos & Fielder Summer 2022: Sheri Salinas

Ulla Johnson Fashion Collection: Peter McClafferty

Location Manager of the Year – Studio Feature

Babylon: Chris Baugh

Don't Worry Darling: Chris Baugh

White Men Can't Jump: Michael Glaser

Location Manager of the Year – Music Video

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga - Mark Zekanis, Location Manager

"Jump," Ciara ft. Coast Contra - Jenny Caloca, Location Manager

"Shivers," Ed Sheeran - Jenny Caloca, Location Manager

Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1 hour

9-1-1: Timothy Hillman, LM, Mona Nash KALM, Chanel Salzer KALM, Sonia Villerias KALM, Maitland Hennessey KALM, Charlotte Purin KALM, Shaka Terry KALM, Jesus "Chuy" Rolon KALM, Hannah Singleton KALM, Keaton Ross ALM, Gregory Catania ALM, Delmi Molina ALM, Jackson Jones ALM

9-1-1: Lone Star: Michael Paolillo LM, Adam Robinson LM, John Bennett Henderson KALM, Jane Graves KALM, Jason Neudecker KALM, Javier Robles KALM, Michael Bryant KALM, Tierre Kennedy KALM, Rod Bacote KALM, Rick Poyner KALM, Steve Beimler KALM, Oswaldo (Chuck) Aguirre ALM, Alex Moreno KALM

Winning Time: Gregory Alpert, LM, JP O'Connor KALM, Matt Bolin KALM, Tom Potier KALM, Sam Gomez KALM, Harry Middleton KALM, Shelly Armstrong Loc. Dept. Coord., Miles Beal- Ampah KALM, Andre Balderamos KALM, Anthony Balderamos, KALM, Helen Cho KALM, Monica Cohen KALM, Julian Stephens ALM, Whitney Breite ALM, Willis Turner ALM

Location Team of the Year – Episodic TV – 1/2 hour

Barry – Season 3: Jonathan Jansen SLM, Alexander Georges LM, Brian Kinney KALM, Alex Moreno KALM, Chelsea Lawrence KALM, Juan Sebastian Laughlin KALM, Willis Turner ALM, Nikolaus Luna ALM, Daniel Lee KALM

Hacks – Season 2: Kyle Sucher, LM, Danny Finn KALM, Brittany Anders-Esperanza KALM, Jessica Aichs KALM, Nick Bell KALM, Nicholas Brandt KALM, Scott Kradolfer KALM, Jimmie Lee Acre KALM, Todd Campbell KALM, Megan O'Neil KALM, Adam Jordan ALM

Physical: Justin Hill LM, Dana Reiko Barenfeld KALM, Norman Galeas KALM, Luis Perez KALM, Justin Louie KALM, Miles Beal-Ampah KALM, JP O'Connor KALM, Harpal Sodhi ALM, Michael Sullivan ALM, Grant Satterfield ALM

Location Team of the Year – Independent Feature

80 For Brady: Edward Mazurek LM, Stevie Nelson KALM, Maria De La Rosa KALM, Stephen Andrzejewski KALM, Morgan Patterson KALM, Alfonso Ruiz KALM, Alyjoe Valdez KALM, Justin Healy KALM, Daniel Branson ALM

American Society: Michael Smith LM, Willette Gordillo KALM, Alex Kivlen KALM, Andy Areffi KALM, Todd Duffey ALM, Aaron Cota KALM, Ron Shino KALM, Brian Johnson KALM, Michael Anthony KALM, Richard Davis KALM (Scout)

The Dresden Sun: Logan Van Ert, LM, Jessica Bigsby, LM

Location Team of the Year – Studio Feature

Don't Worry Darling: Chris Baugh, LM, Aurora Quinones KALM, Marie Healy KALM, Ted Kim KALM, Mike Masumoto KALM, Kim O'Brien-Jordan ALM

The Fablemans: Leann Emmert LM, Alyssa DiMare Location Coordinator, Will O'Brien KALM, Nancy Wong KALM, Peter Gluck KALM, Britt Petros KALM, Todd Campbell KALM, Kevin Danchinsko KALM, Anna Coats KALM, Jessica Strauss KALM, Bryan Wilkerson ALM, Niko Castillo ALM, Susan Hennessy ALM

White Men Can't Jump: Michael Glaser, LM, Colleen Coviello KALM, Lee David Lee KALM, Kris Kreeger KALM, Josh Pierce KALM, Kevin Danchinsko KALM, Lexington Graham KALM, Tony Ware KALM, Eric Crocombe ALM, Rachel Trombetta ALM, Leon Henderson Jr. ALM, Jesus 'Chuy' Rolon ALM, Brian Deming KALM

Public Employee of the Year – City

Culver City Police Department: Sgt. Allen Shepherd

LA General Services Dept.: Brian Balthazar, Pierre Riotoc, Eric Robles, Alejandra Alvarez

Los Angeles Unified School District: Katy Szeto

Public Employee of the Year – County

Regional Park Superintendent 1, Castaic Lake: Chris Mowry

Los Angeles County Department of Public Works: Gregory (Greg) Graham

Los Angeles County Department of Recreation and Parks: Brian Mejia

Public Employee of the Year – State

Rosemary Jimenez, Event Facilitator

Ramiro Rodriguez, Cal Fire

Vijay Mepani, Deputy State Fire Marshal

Assistant Location Manager of the Year - Feature

Amsterdam, Maria De La Rosa

Babylon, Jeanie Farnum

Don't Worry Darling, Ted Kim

Assistant Location Manager of the Year – Television

Gaslit, Martin Cummins

Loot, Sasha Alvarez Denisoff

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Matt Bolin

