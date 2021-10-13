SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal has announced finalists for the magazine's high profile 2022 Green Truck of the Year™ and Family Green Car of the Year™ awards, to be presented on Friday, November 12, at this year's San Antonio Auto & Truck Show in San Antonio, with the Show being held through the weekend at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Finalists Announced for 2022 Green Truck of the Year™ and Family Green Car of the Year™, to be Presented at San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

The top five contenders for 2022 Green Truck of the Year™ are the Ford F-150, Ford Maverick, GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and Toyota Tundra. Standing out as finalists for 2022 Family Green Car of the Year™ are the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Honda Civic, Kia Sorento Hybrid/PHEV, Toyota Sienna, and Volkswagen ID.4.

"Pickups are a big thing in Texas and across the country," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "As one of the top-selling and most desired vehicles on the market, it's important that pickups continue to blend expected truck capabilities with greater levels of environmental performance, and we're definitely seeing that with this year's finalists. Top contenders for Family Green Car of the Year™ also highlight how today's most family-friendly vehicles are offering high functionality along with notably improved environment impact."

Green Truck of the Year™ finalists Ford F-150, Ford Maverick, and Toyota Tundra feature efficient hybrid options in their model lineup. The GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T are all-electric pickups. A diverse field of finalists ideal for family use top the list for this year's Family Green Car of the Year™, including two electrified minivans, a pair of plug-in crossover SUVs, and a highly-efficient, conventionally-powered sedan.

The 2021 San Antonio Auto & Truck Show continues to shine a halo on 'green' vehicles amid its new models on display, reflecting the auto industry's increasing focus on powertrains and technologies that feature lower carbon emissions and greater efficiency. As an important part of this, Green Car Journal's highly-respected Green Car Awards™ have been presented at the show annually since 2014.

"San Antonians love their trucks more than just about any other place in the world, so we're always glad to celebrate their beauty, and as an added bonus, their efficiency," said SA Auto Dealers President Pam Crail. "Keeping environmental factors top of mind continues to be so important, especially in South Texas, so it is also important for us to keep highlighting the resourcefulness of these top trucks and cars, recognized by Green Car Journal, each year."

