Finalists Announced for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

Winners to be Unveiled October 27 at Black-Tie Gala

LONDON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 110 finalists have been selected from 22 countries for the tenth annual Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program operated and hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 17 categories.

"Not only have we seen strong interest in the ESG Excellence Award, previously known as the ESG Breakthrough Award, but we've seen a strong energy transition theme across the nominations," said Christopher Bacon, Producer, Platts Global Metals Awards, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "Energy transition was front and center in so many nominations, be it through introductions of greener production methods; the use of artificial intelligence and/or new technology to improve productivity, efficiency and safety; and/or specific deal-making focused on strengthening communities while also better enabling corporate sustainability goals."

From today's list of finalists, an independent panel of judges will select each category's winners, and a 2022 Metals Company of the Year winner will be chosen from the entire list of finalist companies. The winners will be singled out for recognition on October 27 at a black tie-gala in London.

S&P Global Commodity Insights congratulates the nominees and looks forward to the winners being announced at the Platts Global Metals Awards in October.

"The inaugural Platts Global Metals Awards event was held May 23, 2013 and we're proud that across the years it has become the industry standard for such events," said Sue Avinir, Senior Vice President of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "We're also looking forward to celebrating our 10th anniversary of the awards as a fully live experience after virtual and hybrid formats during the pandemic."

Corporate and industry representatives and accredited media may attend this gala. For sponsorship opportunities and information, contact Ben Kinberg Tel: +1 917-399-3911.

For event and program updates, visit www.GlobalMetalsAwards.com.

Media Contacts:

Global/EMEA: Alex Ortolani + 1 917-618-0709, [email protected]

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, [email protected]

