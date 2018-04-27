Finalists Announced for Fifth Annual Loyalty360 Customer Loyalty Awards

Finalists were chosen by a board of judges representing some of the top minds in loyalty, without whom the process wouldn't be possible. Thanks to their time and effort, entries were whittled down to only the best brands in each category.

The finalists are as follows:

Employee Engagement

Caesars Entertainment

InterContinental Hotels Group

Vans

GameStop

Technology & Trends

Balance Grille

Ally Financial

Adore Me

Best Buy Canada

Loyalty/Reward Program Design

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Minneapolis Institute of Art

FedEx

Galderma

Creative Campaign

InterContinental Hotels Group

Celebrity Cruises

Domino's

SCENE

Customer Analytics & Data

Adore Me

Sleep Number

FedEx

USA Today

Program Partnership

SCENE

Shangri-La Hotels

Caesars Entertainment

American Family Insurance

These finalists will have the opportunity to present their case at Loyalty Expo 2018, with audience members voting for winners and the awards being given out at a ceremony later that evening. In addition to these categories, top-performing finalists will also be competing for the 360-Degree Award for overall excellence.

"For the fifth year of these awards, we were happy to see the strength and number of submissions continue on an upward trajectory. There continues to be a distinct group of brands leading the charge in customer loyalty innovation, and we're thrilled to be able to recognize these companies through our Customer Loyalty Awards." said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360.

For more information about the Loyalty360 Customer Loyalty Awards or Loyalty Expo 2018, contact carlystemmer@loyalty360.org or visit our website at loyaltyexpo.com.

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is an unbiased, objective, and market-driven association for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer.

About Loyalty Expo

The 2018 Loyalty Expo will provide the knowledge necessary to guide your customers on the path to loyalty. Presented by Loyalty360 – Association for Customer Loyalty, Loyalty Expo has earned the reputation of being one of the industry's premier events, and we are extremely pleased to be able to continue to provide a forum to meet and discuss the challenges facing brands today. The three-day event will be jam-packed with learning and networking opportunities including: 20+ interactive sessions, cocktail receptions and meals in the exhibit hall, and marketer-only peer-to-peer roundtables, as well as product & technology showcase sessions.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finalists-announced-for-fifth-annual-loyalty360-customer-loyalty-awards-300638001.html

