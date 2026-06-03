Finalists Announced for the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

Record-Breaking Year Reflects Accelerating Innovation Across Wealth Management

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists for the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards were announced today, recognizing the firms, executives and organizations driving innovation and excellence across the wealth management industry.

Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards — widely known as the "Wealthies" — spotlights the companies and leaders shaping the future of financial advice, wealthtech, investment solutions and advisor growth.

The 2026 program saw a record 1,392 nominations submitted by 508 unique companies, up from 1,210 nominations in 2025 and nearly quadrupling the program's inaugural year in 2015, which received 350 nominations.

This year's class includes 315 unique companies across 107 categories, including the Rising Star awards program. Nearly 40% of all submissions recognized entirely new initiatives, underscoring the pace of innovation and reinvention occurring throughout the industry.

"The scale and quality of this year's nominations reflect an industry that continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace," said David Armstrong, Managing Director of Editorial and Content Strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. "What stood out to our judges was not just product innovation, but the growing sophistication around how firms are helping advisors operate, communicate, personalize advice and build sustainable businesses. The finalists represent a broad cross-section of organizations pushing the industry forward in meaningful ways."

The 2026 awards also introduced several new categories designed to recognize emerging areas of importance across the advisor ecosystem, including Partnership Development Executive of the Year, Advisor Intelligence Platforms, RIA Leadership Executives of the Year, Video Series of the Year, Recruiting Firm Enterprise Executive of the Year, Corporate Innovation, and Model Portfolio Selection.

The new categories generated 142 nominations, with 59 finalists ultimately selected.

Among this year's most recognized finalists were Advyzon with nine nominations, followed by RFG Advisory and Wealth.com with seven each. Concurrent Investment Advisors and Merit Financial Advisors each earned six finalist distinctions.

The program also highlighted the continued staying power of several industry leaders. Eight companies have been named finalists every year since the awards program launched in 2015: AssetMark, Axtella (formerly Parkland and Sigma), Dynasty Financial Partners, eMoney Advisor, Envestnet, Fidelity Investments, Morningstar and Orion.

The 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards ceremony will take place on September 10, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, bringing together leaders from across the wealth management ecosystem for an evening celebrating innovation, leadership and impact.

About the Wealth Management Industry Awards

The Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding organizations and individuals supporting financial advisor success through innovation, leadership and service. Produced by the Wealth Management Group at Informa, the program honors achievement across technology, asset management, practice management, client service, marketing, leadership and advisor support.

About Wealth Management

Wealth Management, an Informa business, provides financial professionals with trusted news, research, events, and insights to help them build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses. Through digital media, live events, and industry research, Wealth Management connects the wealth ecosystem at every level.

SOURCE Wealth Management