Nominations Open for 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Management, the leading media and events platform serving financial advisors and wealth management professionals, today announced that nominations are officially open for the 12th annual Wealth Management Industry Awards (the "Wealthies"). The prestigious program recognizes the companies, platforms, and individuals making a meaningful impact on how advisors grow their businesses and serve clients.

The nomination period opens Thursday, January 29, and closes Thursday, April 9. There is no cost to submit. Winners will be celebrated at a black-tie gala on September 10, 2026, in New York City.

As the industry continues to evolve, the Wealthies evolves with it—recognizing the leaders, platforms, and innovations redefining how advisors grow, operate, connect, and deliver value in an increasingly data-driven, technology-enabled, and client-centric landscape.

"The Wealthies is more than an awards program—it's a snapshot of where the industry is headed," said David Armstrong, Managing Director of Editorial and Content Strategies for the Wealth Management Group at Informa. "Each year, we see how innovation, leadership, and collaboration are reshaping how advisors work and the client experience. We're excited to recognize the organizations and individuals pushing our industry forward."

Last year's program set a record, with more than 400 companies submitting over 1,200 nominations, underscoring the growing influence and prestige of the Wealthies across the wealth management ecosystem.

New Categories for 2026 Include:

Partnership Development Executive of the Year

Recognizing leaders expanding what's possible for advisors by building the partnerships and ecosystems shaping the next generation of wealthtech. Advisor Intelligence Platforms

Honoring industry data platforms transforming how firms enable smarter engagement and greater precision. RIA Leadership Executives of the Year (CIO, COO, CCO)

Celebrating RIA leaders whose vision across investments, operations, and compliance is positioning firms for long-term success. Video Series of the Year

Recognizing content that educates, inspires, and connects advisors through compelling, modern storytelling. Recruiting Firm and Executive of the Year

Honoring organizations and executives redefining advisor transitions with seamless, transparent, advisor-first pathways to growth and independence. Corporate Innovation

Recognizing enterprise-level initiatives that reimagine business models, technology, and growth strategies to unlock new possibilities for advisors and clients. Model Portfolio Selection

Celebrating innovation in portfolio construction that enables more personalized, risk-aligned, client-centric investment outcomes.

A panel of independent judges from across the wealth management industry will evaluate submissions to determine finalists and winners, ensuring a rigorous and impartial review process.

Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards remains the only program of its kind dedicated exclusively to honoring excellence in supporting financial advisors through innovation, leadership, and impact.

About the Wealth Management Industry Awards

The Wealthies celebrates the organizations and individuals who bring innovation to market and make a real difference in the daily activities of financial advisors. Finalists also gain access to exclusive Executive Forums featuring peer-to-peer discussions, CEO and CTO panels, and curated networking focused on growth, technology investment, and the future of advice.

About Wealth Management

Wealth Management, an Informa business, provides financial professionals with trusted news, research, events, and insights to help them build stronger relationships, improve their practices, and grow their businesses. Through digital media, live events, and industry research, Wealth Management connects the wealth ecosystem at every level.

SOURCE Wealth Management