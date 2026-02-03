Wealth Management Announces the 2026 RIA Edge 100, Recognizing RIAs Growing with Intention in a Rapidly Evolving Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Management, the leading digital resource for financial advisors and wealth management professionals, today announced the release of the 2026 RIA Edge 100, its annual recognition of registered investment advisory (RIA) firms demonstrating strategic, sustainable growth while maintaining a strong commitment to client service.

At a time when RIAs are navigating accelerated consolidation, talent competition, rising client expectations, and increasing demand for holistic wealth solutions—including alternatives and tax-aware planning—the RIA Edge 100 spotlights firms that are scaling deliberately. Rather than relying solely on market tailwinds, these organizations are investing in people, infrastructure, and operational excellence to build enduring enterprises.

Unlike traditional rankings based purely on asset growth, the RIA Edge 100 highlights firms that are intentionally expanding their businesses through professional management, operational efficiencies, and reinvestment in talent and client experience.

Developed by the Wealth Management Intelligence (WMIQ) research team in partnership with ISS MI using data from its Discovery Data MarketPro platform, the list identifies SEC-registered investment advisors specializing in financial planning, serving predominantly high-net-worth clients, and managing at least $500 million in assets.

From this pool, firms were evaluated using several equally weighted metrics, including:

Five-year AUM growth





Ratio of employees to clients





AUM per advisor





Percentage of employees holding CFP certification

Together, these measures provide a comprehensive view of firms balancing growth with client service and internal talent development.

"The RIA Edge 100 reflects a meaningful shift in how leading firms are defining success," said David Armstrong, Editorial Director at Wealth Management. "Today's top RIAs are focused on building resilient organizations—strengthening leadership teams, investing in next-generation talent, and improving operational efficiency—while continuing to deliver highly personalized client experiences. This list highlights firms that are growing with purpose in an increasingly complex advisory landscape."

Importantly, the RIA Edge 100 is not a ranking or a subjective "best advisor" list. Firms cannot apply for inclusion, nor is placement influenced by business relationships or media exposure. The goal is to surface a representative group of RIAs demonstrating intentional, strategic growth rather than benefiting passively from market movements.

To explore the full 2026 RIA Edge 100, visit: RIA Edge 100 List

About Wealth Management

Wealth Management, an Informa business, delivers the latest insights, tools, and intelligence financial professionals need to stay informed, build stronger relationships, and grow their businesses. Through award-winning journalism, research, events, and digital platforms, Wealth Management connects the industry's most influential advisors, RIAs, and wealth leaders.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a global leader in business-to-business information services, specializing in content-led events, digital intelligence, and marketing solutions. With operations in over 30 countries, Informa helps businesses and professionals connect, learn, and stay competitive in their industries.

SOURCE Wealth Management