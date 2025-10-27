Finalists Announced in Persistent's SheShapesAI Awards at the 22nd Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Persistent and Stevie Awards Honor Female Leaders in AI

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalists in five inaugural categories sponsored by Persistent to recognize the achievements of female technology leaders, were announced today in the 22nd Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, an international competition that shines a spotlight on women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and organizations run by women.

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners will be revealed during an award ceremony on November 10, 2025.

Stevie Award winners in Persistent’s SheShapesAI Awards will be announced on November 10 at an awards gala in New York City.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all other categories in the competition were announced on September 18.

More than 1,500 nominations from 48 nations were submitted this year by organizations and individuals for consideration in categories including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-run Workplace of the Year, among many others.

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 190 professionals around the world, working on six juries.

The Finalists in the categories sponsored by Persistent , a leading global technology company, are as follows:

AI Transformation Game Changer of the Year

Tami Evanson , SVP - Future Plan & Corp Services, Ascensus

, SVP - Future Plan & Corp Services, Madhu Kochar , Vice President, IBM

, Vice President, Aravinda Gollapudi , Head of Platform Business Unit, Sage

, Head of Platform Business Unit, L i sa Stump, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Information Officer and Dean of Information Technology, Mount Sinai Health System and Icahn School of Medicine

Cloud and Data Visionary of the Year

Sofia Theodoridou , Chief of Staff to CIO, Ascensus

, Chief of Staff to CIO, Denise Parker , CEO, Sycurio

, CEO, Vishlesha Patil , Chief Product Officer, Early Warning Services

, Chief Product Officer, Ana Urraca del Junco , Head of Customer Service Process, Medline

, Head of Customer Service Process, Jacqueline Ajayi , CSA CTO Engineering Leader, Microsoft

, CSA CTO Engineering Leader, Gurpreet Kaur, CIO, Global Supply Chain, GE Healthcare

AI Vanguard and Leadership Award

Maya Hart , VP / Head of Engineering, Whisker

, VP / Head of Engineering, Jessica D'Apice , Technical Product Manager, Reporting, Analytics, and Data (RAD), UHG

, Technical Product Manager, Reporting, Analytics, and Data (RAD), Tanuja Korlepra, Chief Technology Officer, Bonterra

Software Engineering Trailblazer Award

Beverly Chamberlain , Vice President, Global Head of IT Enterprise Services, Regeneron

, Vice President, Global Head of IT Enterprise Services, Kiran Kaur , CIO, Platforms, Wealth & Investment Management, Wells Fargo

, CIO, Platforms, Wealth & Investment Management, Ella Haman, CTO, Kapitus

Trusted AI Advisor for Business Transformation

Eleanor Matthews , Senior Manager, ISG

, Senior Manager, Kimberly Tobias , Partner, ISG

, Partner, Jenn Stein , Managing Partner, LSH & Manufacturing, ISG

, Managing Partner, LSH & Manufacturing, Cecilia Edwards, Partner and Principal Solutionist, North America Data & AI Center of Excellence Lead, Wavestone

"At Persistent, we believe innovation thrives when diverse voices lead with courage and conviction. Honoring these women is our way of celebrating the brilliance, resilience, and leadership that continue to shape the future of business and technology."

- Shimona Chadha, Chief Marketing Officer, Persistent

"Congratulations to the outstanding 2025 Persistent's SheShapesAI Awards finalists. These visionary women are shaping the future of AI and setting an inspiring example for innovators everywhere," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards.

About Persistent

We are an AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization partner, combining deep technical expertise and industry experience to help our clients anticipate what's next. Our offerings and proven solutions create a unique competitive advantage for our clients by giving them the power to see beyond and rise above.

We work with many industry-leading organizations across the world, including 20 Fortune 50 companies and 4 of the 5 top banks in both the US and India, and numerous innovators across the healthcare ecosystem.

Persistent has been recognized across top industry platforms for innovation, leadership, and inclusion. Our 26,000+ global team members, located in 18 countries, have been instrumental in helping the market leaders transform their industries.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Marketing Contact

Nina Moore

[email protected]

+1 (703) 547-8389

SOURCE Stevie Awards