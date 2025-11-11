Finalists For Global Space Awards Announced In Earth's Stratosphere

News provided byGlobal Space Awards
Nov 11, 2025, 11:55 ET
CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO
More than 500 Nominations Submitted from 38 Nations Across the Globe
Red-Carpet Awards Event Takes Place December 5 at The Natural History Museum, London
LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Space Awards (GSA) has announced today the finalists for the eight awards being presented at the very first international event dedicated to celebrating the achievements defining today's Golden Era of Space. The finalists were fittingly revealed in Earth's stratosphere, 37 km or 120,000 ft above our planet, shining from the edge of space and now posted on all of GSA's social media sites. The GSA will take place at The Natural History Museum, London on Friday, December 5, and feature an awards ceremony and black-tie gala dinner, honoring the innovators, investors, and organizations shaping the future of space—from lunar bases and in-orbit manufacturing to sustainable space economies that benefit life on Earth today.
Hosted this year by world-renowned physicist and bestselling author Brian Greene, the Global Space Awards has been created to shine a spotlight on the breakthroughs, technologies, and visionaries setting new benchmarks for space innovation at one iconic annual event.
The finalists for the eight awards are listed below:
|
Playmaker of the Year Award :
Dr. Madhulika Guhathakurta
Tahara Dawkins
Dr. Shawna Pandya
Abdullah AlSalmani
Debbie Strang
Marta Oliveira
Adam Field FRAeS
Dr. Claire A. Nelson
Space Investor of the Year Award :
Space Capital
Seraphim Space
New Space Capital
Trinity Capital
E2MC Ventures
Partnership of the Year Award:
AstroX
Innovation Breakthrough Award:
Skylo Technologies
Bluestaq
NUVIEW
SpinLaunch
LambdaVision
Science Breakthrough Award:
Dr. Beatriz Sanchez-Cano (M-MATISSE)
Dr. Madhulika Guhathakurta (Surya and
|
Starlab Space
iLAuNCH Trailblazer
Southern Launch & Varda Space
AstroAccess & BlueOrigin
Axiom Space & Oakley
Sustainability for Space Award:
Astroscale
HEO
Space Machines
Virtus Solis
Agnikul Cosmos
SuperScaler of the Year Award:
CubeSpace Satellite Systems
TrustPoint
Space Forge
Dragonfly Aerospace
Dr. Benjamin Pope (JWST Interferometer)
Space Copy
Dr. Stephanie Yardley
Sustainability for Earth Award :
Space Forge
GHGSat
NUVIEW
Interstellar Lab
Myriota
The evening's event is dedicated to the memory and outstanding achievements of the extraordinary and iconic Captain Jim Lovell. A special inaugural Jim Lovell Legacy Award will be presented to his family, launching the award's initiative to recognize those whose lifetime of leadership, service, and courage have left an enduring impact on humanity's progress in space.
The Jim Lovell Legacy Award will be an annual award given to the individual who honors the spirit of Commander Jim Lovell, whose heroism, calm under pressure, and unwavering commitment to exploration exemplify the very best of humanity in the face of the unknown. It celebrates those whose legacy is not measured only by the missions flown or the technologies pioneered, but by the inspiration they leave for generations to come and the foundations they have built.
The inaugural Global Space Awards is overseen by a Steering Committee of highly respected industry leaders. They include Anna Hazlett, Founder & CEO of AzurX and member of the AED 2 billion Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Advisory & Decision Committee, Andrew Robb, Partner & EMEA Space Practice Leader at Deloitte, Sanjeev Gordhan, General Partner at Type One Ventures, and Hidetaka Aoki, Co-founder and director at Space Port Japan, co-founder of SPACETIDE Foundation and Space Evangelist. Additionally, an assembled panel of 40 experts from across the global Space ecosystem will judge nominees' submissions.
About Global Space Awards CIC
Global Space Awards CIC (Community Interest Company) has been established as a not-for-profit entity limited by guarantee to champion the ecosystem for Space. The entity is governed by independent advisory board members who will ensure transparency and fairness of the awards selection process and oversee the financial governance of the operations.
Contact:
Deana Dor
845.594.3669
[email protected]
SOURCE Global Space Awards
Share this article