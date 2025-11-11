Finalists For Global Space Awards Announced In Earth's Stratosphere

CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

More than 500 Nominations Submitted from 38 Nations Across the Globe

Red-Carpet Awards Event Takes Place December 5 at The Natural History Museum, London

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Space Awards (GSA) has announced today the finalists for the eight awards being presented at the very first international event dedicated to celebrating the achievements defining today's Golden Era of Space. The finalists were fittingly revealed in Earth's stratosphere, 37 km or 120,000 ft above our planet, shining from the edge of space and now posted on all of GSA's social media sites. The GSA will take place at The Natural History Museum, London on Friday, December 5, and feature an awards ceremony and black-tie gala dinner, honoring the innovators, investors, and organizations shaping the future of space—from lunar bases and in-orbit manufacturing to sustainable space economies that benefit life on Earth today.

Hosted this year by world-renowned physicist and bestselling author Brian Greene, the Global Space Awards has been created to shine a spotlight on the breakthroughs, technologies, and visionaries setting new benchmarks for space innovation at one iconic annual event.

The finalists for the eight awards are listed below:

Playmaker of the Year Award : Dr. Madhulika Guhathakurta Tahara Dawkins Dr. Shawna Pandya Abdullah AlSalmani Debbie Strang Marta Oliveira Adam Field FRAeS Dr. Claire A. Nelson Space Investor of the Year Award : Space Capital Seraphim Space New Space Capital Trinity Capital E2MC Ventures Partnership of the Year Award: AstroX Innovation Breakthrough Award: Skylo Technologies Bluestaq NUVIEW SpinLaunch LambdaVision Science Breakthrough Award: Dr. Beatriz Sanchez-Cano (M-MATISSE) Dr. Madhulika Guhathakurta (Surya and

HelioLab) Starlab Space iLAuNCH Trailblazer Southern Launch & Varda Space AstroAccess & BlueOrigin Axiom Space & Oakley Sustainability for Space Award: Astroscale HEO Space Machines Virtus Solis Agnikul Cosmos SuperScaler of the Year Award: CubeSpace Satellite Systems TrustPoint Space Forge Dragonfly Aerospace Dr. Benjamin Pope (JWST Interferometer) Space Copy Dr. Stephanie Yardley Sustainability for Earth Award : Space Forge GHGSat NUVIEW Interstellar Lab Myriota

The evening's event is dedicated to the memory and outstanding achievements of the extraordinary and iconic Captain Jim Lovell. A special inaugural Jim Lovell Legacy Award will be presented to his family, launching the award's initiative to recognize those whose lifetime of leadership, service, and courage have left an enduring impact on humanity's progress in space.

The Jim Lovell Legacy Award will be an annual award given to the individual who honors the spirit of Commander Jim Lovell, whose heroism, calm under pressure, and unwavering commitment to exploration exemplify the very best of humanity in the face of the unknown. It celebrates those whose legacy is not measured only by the missions flown or the technologies pioneered, but by the inspiration they leave for generations to come and the foundations they have built.

The inaugural Global Space Awards is overseen by a Steering Committee of highly respected industry leaders. They include Anna Hazlett, Founder & CEO of AzurX and member of the AED 2 billion Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Advisory & Decision Committee, Andrew Robb, Partner & EMEA Space Practice Leader at Deloitte, Sanjeev Gordhan, General Partner at Type One Ventures, and Hidetaka Aoki, Co-founder and director at Space Port Japan, co-founder of SPACETIDE Foundation and Space Evangelist. Additionally, an assembled panel of 40 experts from across the global Space ecosystem will judge nominees' submissions.

