Finalists for Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership Announced

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Apple , the leading Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators who advance educational opportunities for students, today announced the 2020 finalists for the distinguished Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership , presented in honor of founding Golden Apple board member Stanley C. Golder.

Six Pre-K through 12th-grade principals and heads of schools were selected as 2020 finalists. Leadership award nominations increased 40% over last year and were received from 33 counties, with four counties being represented at the finalist stage. This is the seventh year that Golden Apple has recognized exceptional school leaders with the Excellence in Leadership Award and the second year that nominees have been accepted from throughout Illinois.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity, and delivered dramatic student growth. Fellow educators, students, parents, and community members nominate school leaders for the awards.

"Outstanding school leaders enable teachers and students to reach their full potential, and it is an honor to recognize these finalists for the many ways in which they empower their school communities to thrive," said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple and the first recipient of the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership. "Preparing students for the world of tomorrow requires school leaders who are ambitious in their vision and bold in their pursuit of excellence. Each of the 2020 finalists embodies these ideals."

View the 2020 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership Award Finalists

"Golden Apple's vision is an Illinois in which every student has a highly effective teacher, but the reality is that great teachers do not remain in schools without great school leaders," said Alicia Winckler, Golden Apple CEO. "It is impossible to overstate the transformational impact of school leaders like the 2020 finalists, and we are thrilled to highlight the many ways in which they strengthen the educational experience for all those around them."

The finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching were announced on January 23. Information about this elite group of teachers can be found here .

Award finalists for both the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching and the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership will be recognized on Saturday, February 22 at the Golden Apple Celebration of Excellence in Teaching & Leadership at the Q Center in St. Charles. Event details and tickets are available at www.goldenapple.org/celebration . The 2020 Golden Apple Award recipients will be notified in the spring with surprise visits at their schools.

Leadership Award recipients are selected by master educators and school leaders who understand and recognize balanced and collaborative leadership and who utilize professional standards to assess the culture, innovation, and outcomes achieved by exemplary school leaders. Members of the selection committee include previous Award recipients, district and university leaders who will conduct on-site observations and interviews with finalists' direct managers, other administrators, teachers, students, parents, and community members.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership recipient receives a cash award of $10,000, with $5,000 for the school leader and $5,000 to the school for a project of the recipient's choosing. Award recipients also become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community of educators who support current and future teachers and deepen the learning of students.

Fellows play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers by providing instruction and mentorship to future teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs - programs dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois.

Over the coming weeks, Golden Apple's social media channels will feature each of the finalists and the announcements of the final award recipients. Follow the news here: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn .

About Golden Apple

Golden Apple's mission is to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence in Illinois, especially in schools-of-need. Our leading-edge preparation delivers exceptional teachers who make an impact. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life. Since our beginning, we have recognized master educators annually; and, these master educators help prepare the next generation of teachers. Our vision is an Illinois in which every classroom has a great teacher and to realize this, we are committed to making a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage throughout Illinois. Visit http://www.goldenapple.org for more information.

