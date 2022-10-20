Finalists for the 4th Annual UCSF | Health Hub: Digital Health Awards Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCSF Health Hub is proud to announce the finalist class of companies for the 2022 Digital Health Awards. Companies include TytoCare, Embr Labs, Bicycle Health for Best in Class and Bayesian Health, Scalable Therapeutics for Rising Stars among others. These companies are solving the biggest challenges in health tech, the full list can be viewed here .

UCSF Health Hub: Digital Health Awards 2022 Best in Class and Rising Stars

The finalists were selected across 10 categories in both the Rising Star and Best in Class categories by an expert team of judges in the healthcare and VC industries, including Daniel Kraft (CEO of Digital.Health), Ursheet Parikh (Mayfield Fund), Blake Wu (NEA), Michael Roizen (Cleveland Clinic) and Michael Blum, MD (UCSF), among 800 others. Four finalists were chosen in the Best in Class track and eight in the Rising Star track in each category.

Over 1,250 applications were received this year to vie for the winner's spot.

"For our 4th Annual, our submissions grew 30% to over 1,2500 incredible early and late-stage digital health, health IT, device and diagnostic companies worldwide. These finalists are truly the best of the best and are changing the face of healthcare. Our hundreds of judges are excited to begin the final round of voting today," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the UCSF Health Hub and General Partner at venture capital firm Builders VC.

Join UCSF Health Hub on November 14th at 6pm at the Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World in Las Vegas, to see the winners crowned. To secure your spot, you can register here . All guests must also have a valid HLTH ticket. Tickets can be purchased here .

Preview Video Link for the Award Show can be viewed here . To learn more about the UCSF Health Awards visit here .

‍ About UCSF | Health Hub: Digital Health Awards

Produced by UCSF Health Hub, the UCSF Digital Health Awards, now in its 4th year, is the leading awards show in the health tech industry awarding the next best products and technologies in digital health space. Companies from around the world can submit to have their technology reviewed and judged by our panel.

About UCSF Health Hub

‍UCSF Health Hub is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, affiliated with the University of California. Our goal is to help the next best digital health companies develop ideas, validate, and scale by matching them to advisors, investors, mentors, clinicians, and customers.

Our member and subscriber community consists of 20,000 select, early to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry experts, mentors, investors, clinicians, researchers, and buyers who subscribe to our newsletters, get matched via our UCSF Health Hub Connect platform, participate in the UCSF Health Award program, and attend our monthly events (both live and virtual).

