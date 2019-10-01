Finalists from 37 Countries Compete for 2019 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy companies from 37 countries have been selected as Finalists for the 21st annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2019 Finalists, nearly two-thirds of which were nominated from outside the United States, were announced today by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

Established in 1999 and often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex.

"In yet another record year of participation, there was notably more contribution from Saudi Arabia and China, among the 42 countries that entered," said Murray Fisher, S&P Global Platts head of commercial events for the Americas, and director of the Global Energy Awards program. "We also saw strong representation in this year's categories focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG), with the 'Energy Transition Award' and a hotly-contested 'Corporate Award for Green Initiatives,' showcasing innovative programs that drive more efficient and sustainable energy use by large consumers."

The Global Energy Awards' independent panel of judges will select winners for each award category from its corresponding group of Finalists. The 'Energy Company of the Year' will be chosen from the entire list of finalists, regardless of original category. Winners will be announced at the 2019 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner on December 12, in New York City.

On December 11, S&P Global Platts will host its 12th annual Global Energy Outlook Forum, a platform for critical debate of key financial, policy, trade and market factors facing the energy industry and drawing together senior executives from across the energy, financial and policy spheres.

To view the full list of Awards categories and list of Finalists for the 2019 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards visit: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/finalists.

For more information on the Awards and judging, visit the website (http://geaweb.platts.com).

Energy, financial and business executives may attend the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards by registering at this link: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/global-energy-awards/attend. Accredited media may attend as guests of S&P Global Platts with advance registration to kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com.

Refinitiv will be Award Presenting and Cocktail Reception Sponsor and Staples will serve as Award Presenting Sponsor of this year's S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. Sponsorship opportunities are available through Robert.botelho@spglobal.com at +1 720-264-6618.

