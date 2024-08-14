Finalists Named for the 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards

Competitive Field of Businesses Vying for Honoree Status

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Chimp is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for its 14th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards. This prestigious program honors high-growth, second-stage companies demonstrating exceptional innovation and potential for future success.

Rocket Chimp is recognized as one of the state's leading, high-growth second-stage companies. Rocket Chimp was founded by Chief Strategist Randy Chase and Chief Creative Matt Stewart in 2019.

Sponsored by Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services and in partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation, the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch award recognizes businesses that significantly contribute to Florida's economic vitality. These companies have overcome challenges, displayed strong leadership, and fostered innovation, making a positive impact on their communities and industries.

"Becoming recognized as one of the Companies to Watch is an outstanding achievement that represents the creativity, passion and true grit of the entire Rocket Chimp team," said Founder and Chief Strategist Randy Chase. "In addition to the investments we've made in bringing our clients industry-leading design and compelling narratives, we are proudly invested in our home state of Florida, which continues to be a vibrant, impactful place for businesses to grow and thrive."

More than 500 nominations were received from more than 60 organizations throughout Florida. A rigorous selection process narrowed the applicants for this year's award to an impressive group of finalists. Together, these finalist companies employ more than 3,700 people and generated over $1 billion in revenue last year. They anticipate a combined 27% revenue growth and 31% job increase by the end of 2024.

"We are excited to recognize these outstanding companies," said Pete Previte, Chair of GrowFL. "Their achievements exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Florida's economy forward. These finalists inspire us all with their dedication to innovation and growth."

Marius Dobren, Chair of the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Committee, added, "This year's finalists showcase Florida's entrepreneurs' remarkable resilience and creativity. Their achievements in a dynamic business landscape inspire others to reach for excellence. As a marketplace for entrepreneurs by entrepreneurs, the GrowFL community is delighted to celebrate this year's finalists and look forward to announcing the top 50 Honorees in October."

The top 50 Honorees will be celebrated at the awards ceremony on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at Hard Rock Live, Universal CityWalk in Orlando. The awards ceremony will be a highlight of the year, featuring networking opportunities, inspiring presentations, and recognition of the 50 Honorees.

About Rocket Chimp

Founded in 2019, Rocket Chimp offers innovative, full-service marketing and creative services for some of Central Florida and the nation's most advanced businesses. Clients include Disney Parks and runDisney, SimWin Sports, Siemens, Hilton Grand Vacations, Encore Nights, ShotVet, C4 Live, CNS Healthcare, BMG and Dovetail Games. The company was founded by Randy Chase, a marketing strategist with executive experience at EA SPORTS, Hard Rock Café and Universal Orlando Resort, and Matt Stewart, a creative leader for Nestle, Walmart, Walt Disney World, and more. To learn more about Rocket Chimp, please visit www.rocketchimp.com.

About GrowFL

GrowFL propels Florida's economy forward by empowering second-stage companies to reach their full potential. We provide focused, timely resources and expert connections to help these businesses scale and thrive. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of companies with at least six employees and $750,000 in revenue committed to expanding beyond this stage. We contribute to Florida's economic diversification and strength by fostering a thriving ecosystem of second-stage companies. Website: http://www.growfl.com

