FINALISTS NAMED IN DRIVE SAFE CHICAGO CONTEST

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three teens have been selected by the National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) as finalists in the tenth annual Drive Safe Chicago public service announcement contest, in partnership with the Chicago Auto Show. Teens from Illinois and surrounding states submitted ideas for a 30-second PSA to help get the word out to empower passengers to speak up when in a vehicle being driven dangerously.

The three finalists are Riley Wilds, 17, a student at the Career Academy in Ft. Wayne, IN; Carlyale Kiel, 18, who also attends the Career Academy in Ft. Wayne; and Texas Maki, 16, a student at Pewaukee High School in Pewaukee, WI.

Each finalist will work with an Emmy Award-winning producer to transform their PSA submissions into 30-second TV public service announcements. The finished spots will then be posted on the Chicago Auto Show's Facebook page, where the public can vote for their favorite through Feb. 8. Winners will be announced at the Chicago Auto Show's media day on Feb. 9. The winner will receive $2,000 and will be featured with his or her PSA on nationally-syndicated Teen Kids News, reaching more than 160 TV stations across the country. The first runner-up will be awarded $1,000 and the second runner-up will receive $500.

"We're excited to see the Drive Safe Chicago finalists' ideas turned into compelling messages that we hope will empower passengers to speak up when in a vehicle being driven dangerously," said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at National Road Safety Foundation.

The National Road Safety Foundation has been leading an ongoing nationwide campaign to encourage passengers to speak up. A website, at www.nationalpassengersafety.org, has background information and suggestions for how passengers can interact with a dangerous driver. Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show 26 percent of traffic fatalities nationwide are passengers.

For more information on the Drive Safe Chicago contest, visit: www.nrsf.org/contests/drive-safe-chicago. For information about the Chicago Auto Show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF), a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded more than 60 years ago, produces traffic safety programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency, pedestrian safety and a host of other safety issues. It distributes the programs free of charge to schools, police and traffic safety advocates, community groups and individuals. It also sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2024 public show is Feb. 10-19 at McCormick Place. For information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

