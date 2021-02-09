Finally, a Dating App Based on Myers & Briggs Personality Types

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, millions of singles searching for love are on course to make a huge mistake. Simply swiping right on the basis of a couple of photos is not the way to finding an exciting, fulfilling and long-lasting relationship. Looks are not enough when it comes to meaningful matches.

This is why So Syncd, a new dating app with a difference, has just launched in America. It's aimed at deeper daters with its fresh, modern and more scientific approach to finding love.

So Syncd sisters: Louella and Jessica Alderson So Syncd, the personality type dating app, launches in America

What sets So Syncd apart from other dating apps out there is that it has a unique algorithm that matches compatible personality types based on the respected Myers & Briggs test, created in the 1940s. In the past, this test has mainly been used in the business world but a wider fascination with Myers & Briggs is suddenly booming, with Google searches increasing 104% last year.

So Syncd is the first app and website to use the test in the context of finding love.

Created by two sisters, Jessica and Louella Alderson, So Syncd's goal is to cut through the noise and match partners on the basis of more than just a couple of photos.

"Our aim is to help people connect on a more meaningful level," says Jessica Alderson, CEO and co-founder of So Syncd. "So Syncd is set to change the dating landscape with a dynamic, authentic and unique approach."

It has been a roaring success with tens of thousands of people joining in a short space of time. The gender split on the app is equal which is a huge bonus for all sexes when most dating apps are dominated by males. Even better, the matching algorithm has proven to work. So Syncd has seen over 300 success stories already, including a wedding.

"Matching people using personality types is such a powerful concept. So Syncd helped us find love, even in this difficult time," says Indy who recently married her partner she met on the app.

HOW IT WORKS

The app works by asking you to take a five-minute online test to work out your personality type. Then you are matched with compatible partners based on many different elements.

"We match people who have just the right amount of similarities to form a strong connection and just the right amount of differences to create that spark," explains Louella, COO and co-founder of So Syncd. "We've been studying personality type compatibility for three years now and that's what we've found works best."

THE FOUNDERS' STORY

The idea for So Syncd was born when Jessica (personality type INFP – the introvert of the two), broke up with a long-term partner and wanted to understand what went wrong. She had been working at an investment bank (Morgan Stanley) for five years and decided to take a year out to travel and learn about personality type compatibility.

After she returned from her trip, she was explaining the idea of personality matching over a few drinks in a London bar with Louella (personality type ESFJ – the extroverted social butterfly of the siblings) and the sisters realized that there was undoubtedly a better way to find love online and avoid the dreaded swiping fatigue.

ABOUT SO SYNCD

So Syncd is the first dating app and website to match compatible personality types. Learn more here: https://www.sosyncd.com

