Finally, A Fall Detection Device That Isn't Embarrassing to Wear!

We all remember the 1987 "Help, I've fallen and I can't get up" pendant, but MyNotifi® uses newer and smarter technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically detect a fall, even if the wearer isn't able to press a button or call for help. In the time of crisis, we rely on family and friends instead of a stranger at a remote call center. When a fall is detected, MyNotifi alerts your customized list of friends and family using the encrypted MyNotifi app. It even sends GPS location of the fall.

MyNotifi is fashionable and discreet. It can be clipped to a belt or worn as a colorful wristband.

NO MONTHLY FEES

NO CALL CENTERS

NO LANDLINE REQUIRED

NO EMBARRASSING NECKLACE

MyNotifi Features

Notifies designated family & friends of a fall instead of using a foreign call center

Secure, comfortable fit with an easy-to-adjust belt clip or magnetic wristband that can be discreetly worn on the belt, trousers or on the wrist

Waterproof design. Recommended to wear wristband in shower or tub

Available in many stylish colors

Request help in ANY emergency situation by simply tapping the wristband with your hand or against an object

