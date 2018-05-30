Finally, A Fall Detection Device That Isn't Embarrassing to Wear!

SAN ANGELO, Texas, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Council on Aging, an elderly patient is admitted to the hospital every 11 seconds due to a fall. 1 in 4 of our 65+ population will fall each year and a startling 50% of our 80+ population will fall annually. But, it's not just the fall that is problematic. Many seniors fall and nobody knows. They might spend hours or even days on the ground, leading to added health concerns including increased heart rate, pressure sores, dehydration, anxiety or even death.
We all remember the 1987 "Help, I've fallen and I can't get up" pendant, but MyNotifi® uses newer and smarter technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to automatically detect a fall, even if the wearer isn't able to press a button or call for help. In the time of crisis, we rely on family and friends instead of a stranger at a remote call center. When a fall is detected, MyNotifi alerts your customized list of friends and family using the encrypted MyNotifi app. It even sends GPS location of the fall.
MyNotifi is fashionable and discreet. It can be clipped to a belt or worn as a colorful wristband.
NO MONTHLY FEES
NO CALL CENTERS
NO LANDLINE REQUIRED
NO EMBARRASSING NECKLACE
MyNotifi Features
- Notifies designated family & friends of a fall instead of using a foreign call center
- Secure, comfortable fit with an easy-to-adjust belt clip or magnetic wristband that can be discreetly worn on the belt, trousers or on the wrist
- Waterproof design. Recommended to wear wristband in shower or tub
- Available in many stylish colors
- Request help in ANY emergency situation by simply tapping the wristband with your hand or against an object
