Finally, A Hormone-Free Relief Option for Women in The Midst Of Menopausal Symptoms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrogen, the female sex hormone, plays an important role in maintaining the health and balance of the entire body. When estrogen levels naturally begin to decline with age, it impacts all the tissues in the woman's body as seen in the skin, which loses its flexibility, leading to the appearance of wrinkles and sagging, to brain and bone health. The role that estrogen plays is complex, creating different effects depending on where in the body it is being utilized. Supplementing estrogen has been an option for some women, but for others starting hormone therapy can be a difficult decision that comes with risks and side effects.

The makers of Femarelle® created a product that offers an alternative to hormone therapy with a safe, non-hormonal supplement for menopausal symptoms. The Femarelle® line addresses the symptoms of estrogen decline before, during, and after menopause. Femarelle® comes in three distinct formulas, providing targeted solutions to the needs of every woman.

For women in their fifties who have entered the menopause transition, taking Femarelle® Recharge can make a significant impact on their quality of life. Femarelle® features the ingredient DT56a, a unique soy derivative, instead of hormonal ingredients. DT56a binds to estrogen receptors, just like estrogen, however it is selective in its activity so that it does not affect the reproductive tissues such as the uterus and the breast and it is not perceived by the body as estrogen.

This can be a complicated task since the role of estrogen receptors varies by physical location. For example, estrogen receptors in the brain tissue affect sleep, mood, the thermoregulation system (leading to hot flashes and night sweats), while in the bone the estrogen receptors play an important role in bone build-up which provides prolonged bone health.

Estrogen loss in different tissues leads to bothersome symptoms, the selective bond of DT56a to the estrogen receptors in the tissues restores the hormonal balance within the tissue, so the body does not feel that it is missing estrogen, thus, decreasing hot flashes and night sweats, providing better quality of sleep, resuming women's sex drive and contributing to emotional and mental balance.

The most remarkable aspect of DT56a is that it is not only able to bind to estrogen receptors, just like estrogen, it is able to do so without acting like estrogen. DT56a simply helps to fill in where estrogen is missing, and because it is selective and not hormonal, it does not target cells in the breasts or uterus. This selective targeting is vital for women aged fifty and older who are concerned about the risks of hormonal treatment.

These are only a few of the reasons Femarelle® Recharge has been making a remarkable difference for women in their fifties who are looking for a safe, hormone-free option. Femarelle® is currently available for purchase through major online retailers, like Amazon.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Vlad Ramljak

(954) 349-2224

[email protected]

SOURCE Femarelle