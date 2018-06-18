Finally, a New Way of Playing Fantasy Sports That's Changing the Way the Game is Played

SEATTLE, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roughly 60 million people played fantasy football last year and yet the way the game is played has seen very little change. For many, one of the major problems with fantasy sports is the huge time-commitment involved just to have a chance of doing well. In traditional fantasy you get a fixed set of players for the season, need to have up to 12 people in a league, must manage players on a regular basis – no breaks, no holidays, no excuses. The list goes on. People want more; weekly games, an easier drafting experience, more chances to play your favorite players and above all, instant gratification.

A new innovation in fantasy sports has finally arrived. The fantasy platform created by the team at Sports Gamet™ has emerged to turn the industry on its head. Seeking to fill the gap between fantasy sports fanatics and casual gamers, the Seattle based company has developed a game that addresses all of the pain points found in fantasy sports. They've developed several never before seen features, including their patent pending Stack Roster™ draft system which lets you play your friends weekly by drafting a new team at any time and challenging friends or other users. This, coupled with true weekly games will foster higher engagement, higher game frequency and more instantaneous gratification than traditionally seen from existing fantasy sports providers. Their system gives players a more "gamified" experience that other fantasy sports platforms do not. The company is set to introduce their platform during the start of the 2018 pro football season on both iOS and Android devices.

Unlike many traditional and daily fantasy sports (DFS) providers, Sports Gamet Fantasy Football allows users to create free challenges amongst friends and other sports fans at any point during the season and is safe for all ages. In addition to free and family-safe gameplay, the Supreme Court's recent decision which allows states to legalize sports betting, Sports Gamet™ has created a solution that allows players the ability to enter into paid games amongst one another. This cutting-edge game play is poised to open new sources of revenue for the company and its partners.

"The industry has been seeking change for quite some time and the time for us to strike is now," says Brice Bielaski, VP of Product Development. "Our platform is truly a revolutionary invention that captivates both the die-hard fantasy player but also the new-comer who has never played." In addition to its strong set of features, the company is heavily focused on making the game enticing to both the female and younger demographic as these groups dominate the online casual gaming space and their participation in fantasy sports has grown substantially in recent years. Women currently only represent 29% of the fantasy sports marketplace, yet they are avid gamers, accounting for 49% of the mobile gaming market.

Be sure to experience Sports Gamet this season at http://sportsgamet.com

