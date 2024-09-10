Finally! A One-Step Solution to Babyproof Coaxial Outlets

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While most modern homes, built in the 1990's and beyond, are wired for cable TV, fewer and fewer customers are actually subscribing to hardwired television services. The rise of streaming services leaves many rooms in the average home with one or more unused coaxial cable outlets sticking out of the wall. At best, coaxial studs are just an eyesore and a reminder of what used to be; but at worst, they present an injury hazard to crawling and curious babies, infants, and toddlers. Until now, the most common way to babyproof a coaxial outlet was to place furniture in front of it, or perhaps stick some duct tape over it, but now a much more elegant, plug-and-play solution is available courtesy of OutletGuard. The bright white, oval-shaped OutletGuard Coaxial Outlet Cover easily twists onto an existing coaxial outlet, smoothly blending it right into the wall.

The OutletGuard Variety Pack makes it easy for parents to babyproof data outlets throughout the home: Coaxial outlets, Ethernet, AC+USB jacks, and two USB covers (one each to cover most top and bottom-mounted USB receptacles). Available now at MyOutletGuard.com A standard coaxial outlet stud (pictured left), with the same outlet babyproofed by the OutletGuard Coaxial Outlet Cover (pictured right). This simple, twist-on product is currently available in the OutletGuard Variety Pack at MyOutletGuard.com

Parents have used electrical outlet covers to babyproof electrical sockets for years, but for some reason, coaxial connections, ethernet jacks, and USB outlets within reach of babies were left exposed. For OutletGuard Solutions founder Ryan Ames, this was a minor inconvenience until the day his playful baby lost his balance and fell back into the wall, grazing his head on an exposed coaxial jack. It was a terrible scare for both father and child but could have been so much worse.

As his son healed, Ames started sketching out the perfect way to babyproof coaxial outlets and other potential safety hazards. "A twist-on, rounded cover is such an easy solution," said Ames, "One of the most popular alternatives I read about online involved a dozen steps to remove the coaxial outlet, wind up the cable, shove it into the junction box, and replace the faceplate. With OutletGuard, should we ever need to use the coaxial outlet, we can do so in seconds. Until then, it's safe."

The OutletGuard Variety Pack was designed to fill gaps in the baby safety section of most hardware and home stores. These racks have electrical outlet protectors, cabinet door locks, and childproof door handles, but nothing to protect curious kids from cuts, scuffs and shocks around all those other wall outlets in the modern home. Each set contains covers for the five outlets you'll most likely find exposed in any one room: Coaxial outlets, Ethernet, AC+USB jacks, and two USB covers (one each to cover most top and bottom-mounted USB receptacles). Each OutletGuard variant has a square, flush faceplate backed by the appropriate male-style plug-in that easily snaps or twists onto each matching receptacle; the coaxial outlet covers are rounded to gently guard and smooth over the exposed metal stud.

OutletGuard Solutions is a new home products innovation company, based in Seattle. The company's initial product line, The OutletGuard Variety Pack, is available at myOutletGuard.com and will soon be sold at select brick-and-mortar retailers.

