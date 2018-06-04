Finally, A Reason to Celebrate the Cumbersome Mid-Week July 4th Holiday

"At Hotwire, we know how much everyone looks forward to celebrating America's independence with family and friends on the Fourth of July - me included! Since the 4th falls mid-week this year, it's harder for people to find the time to get away with family and friends, so we are super excited to give everyone the freedom to travel around the Fourth of July with our biggest sale of the year: The Hotwire Effect XL," commented Hotwire President Neha Parikh. "With this sale, travelers will be able to experience luxury hotels in America's hottest destinations for just $49 per night and they will have the freedom to travel the weekend before, during or the weekend after the Fourth of July!"

The Hotwire Effect XL Sale gives travelers the opportunity to choose travel dates between June 28 to July 8, making an extra long weekend possible or even a short "staycation" if taking more time off of work isn't an option. During this time, travelers can book 4 and 5-star hotel properties in eight of America's most-traveled Fourth of July destinations according to Hotwire 2017 booking data. The Hotwire Effect XL Sale cities where travelers can find $49 per night values are:

Austin (vs. average $179 /night)

(vs. average /night) Chicago (vs. average $169 /night)

(vs. average /night) Los Angeles (vs. average $179 /night)

(vs. average /night) Miami (vs. average $139 /night)

(vs. average /night) New York (vs. average $167 /night)

(vs. average /night) Orlando (vs. average $140 /night)

(vs. average /night) San Francisco (vs. average $189 /night)

(vs. average /night) Washington D.C. (vs. average $133 /night)

"Offering luxury 4 and 5-star hotels for just $49 is truly an incredible deal which won't last long, so travelers need to act fast to feel the Hotwire Effect," continued Parikh, who noted that the booking window begins on June 26 and remains while supplies last. The fixed $49 per night fare applies to the first two nights of travel in the June 28-July 8 timeframe.

The sale epitomizes Hotwire's simple, yet powerful value proposition: by hiding the name of the hotel until after booking, Hotwire allows customers to find 4-star hotels at 2-star prices. In this same spirit, earlier this month the brand launched its latest advertising campaign, "The Hotwire Effect." The campaign is aimed at reinforcing the brand's distinct ability to unlock the kind of deep value travelers will discover this Fourth of July holiday. The series of three spots features Hotwire's signature jingle and fun travel scenarios where high hotel prices are slashed while a giant finger masks the hotel name. The three 15-second commercial spots appear on NBC, ABC, Comedy Central, ESPN, CBS and HGTV, and can also be viewed online at www.youtube.com/user/HotwireTravel.

For more information on The Hotwire Effect XL Sale, or to book a 4-star hotel at 2-star prices, visit www.hotwire.com/xlsale.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, flights and vacation packages. Hotwire is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit http://www.hotwire.com.

© 2018 Hotwire, Inc. All rights reserved. Hotwire and the Hotwire logo are trademarks of Hotwire, Inc. CST# 2053390-40.

