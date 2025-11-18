Finally, a Solution to Ball Marks, Divots, Slow Play… and Flat Golf Course Marketing

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf courses across the country are dealing with a common set of frustrations: thousands of unrepaired ball marks, neglected fairway divots, unraked bunkers, and sluggish pace of play. But a new player in the industry is tackling the problem — not with rulebooks or lectures — but with laughter.

Golf Guardians, a new video-based initiative founded by business strategist, author, and lifelong player Kenny Atcheson, is flipping the script on golf etiquette. Instead of guilt-tripping golfers, Golf Guardians delivers light-hearted, 15–30 second comedy videos that get golfers to actually care about the condition of the course — and take action.

"The average golfer creates eight ball marks per round," says Atcheson. "Multiply that by 125 rounds a day and you've got 1,000 fresh ball marks every single day — 30,000 a month. And that's just one course."

A yet-to-be-released study by Golf Guardians (visitors can sign up here to be notified when it drops) suggests the actual percentage of golfers who fix their ball marks is far lower than expected — and the number who fill divots is even worse.

The Secret Weapon: Humor That Actually Changes Behavior

Golfers have seen the signs.

Heard the reminders.

Ignored them all.

Golf Guardians uses humor to break through the noise.

The comedy videos feature characters like "The Gorilla," "The Linebacker," and "The Kangaroo," bringing golf etiquette lessons to life in memorable, funny ways — without sounding preachy. Golfers laugh, remember, and begin doing their part. And best of all? The videos work.

Tested on Real Courses — With Real Results

At Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada, Golf Guardians' videos were tested with remarkable success.

John Openshaw, General Manager:

"Like a lot of other courses, we had problems with ball marks. We launched the videos via email and on our GPS screens, and within weeks, we heard great feedback. Surveys started showing improved green conditions. It's a great product."

Eric Dutt, Director of Operations:

"Not only have we seen better greens, but we've used the videos to double our email open rates and generate over $20,000 in incremental revenue through offers placed at the end of the videos. It's a no-brainer."

Golfer Testimonials echo the same story.

"End-of-summer greens were rough. Since the videos launched, it's noticeably better," said Artie M. "I see people watching the videos — and more importantly — changing their behavior."

Another golfer shared:

"After one video played on our cart screen, a woman turned to her husband and said, 'You better fix that ball mark or that gorilla's gonna jump out of the trees.' We laughed, but he fixed it. That's the kind of nudge people respond to."

Humor Gets Watched — and Shared

Golf Guardians videos aren't just entertaining. They're powerful tools for marketing and communication.

The result? Golfers are reminded to care for the course in a way that doesn't shame — it entertains. And staff and superintendents finally see behavior improving.

Helping Charities and Growing the Game

Golf Guardians also supports nonprofits. Charity golf tournaments can use the videos — branded with their logo and a custom call-to-action — at no cost, helping them drive more exposure and registrations. More details at: https://golfguardians.com/nonprofits

Watch the Video That Started It All

An 18-second video is turning heads — and changing greens. Watch here.

Media Inquiries and Interview Requests

To schedule an interview with founder Kenny Atcheson or to get a deeper look behind the movement that's making golfers laugh — and behave — contact:

702-992-0825

[email protected]

Golf Guardians

Making the Greatest Game Even Greater — One Laugh at a Time.

