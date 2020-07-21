Finally, a Virtually Painless Minimally Invasive Bunion Surgery That Works

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunion sufferers no longer have to choose between living with constant foot pain or surgical pain and scars.

University Foot and Ankle Institute (UFAI) in Los Angeles has teamed with Crossroads® Extremity Systems to create a revolutionary, minimally invasive bunion surgery known as miniBunion™.

Dr. Bob Baravarian, DPM, FACFAS MiniBunion Surgery Before and After

"With our miniBunion technology, we don't open the joint, so patients don't form scar tissue like traditional bunion surgery," said UFAI's Dr. Bob Baravarian. "This results in reduced time in physical therapy and little or no scar tissue. Post-operative pain and swelling are minimal with fast recoveries."

What's a bunion?



Bunions (also called hallux valgus) are bony protrusions at the base of the big toe.

Ideally, your big toe bone should form a straight line with the long bone leading up to the big toe. But with a bunion, the big toe joint veers outward to create a "V shape." The point of that V is the bunion, which often becomes very painful.

Various factors cause bunions, including genetics, bad shoe choices (high heels), or structural abnormalities.

Our miniBunion procedure versus traditional minimally invasive bunion surgery



Foot and ankle surgeons have performed what they called "minimally invasive bunion surgery" for some time with entry into the foot through a tiny incision. But the bone is cut blindly and not fixated in position, so it often heals abnormally.

"Unfortunately, most of these surgeries fail because they used no fixation hardware to steady the bone," Baravarian said. "Without corrective hardware, the bone often fails to heal in the correct position and the bunion returns, requiring traditional bunion surgery."

With the miniBunion procedure, we use a special x-ray in the surgery room to visualize the bone cut and positioning. We stabilize the bone, so we get an accurate and reproducible correction, resulting in less swelling, less pain, and immediate weight-bearing.



miniBunion surgery becoming the go-to procedure



Through years of diligently turning vision into practice, CrossRoads Extremity with Dr. Baravarian and the University Foot and Ankle Institute team developed a minimally invasive surgery system that meets all the criteria of the ideal bunion surgery.

MiniBunion uses a tiny one-centimeter incision and advanced hardware to guarantee minimal scarring, rapid recovery, and durable stabilization. In short, miniBunion provides the best-possible surgical outcome for most bunion patients.

"Our technique allows for a 3D realignment of the bone," Baravarian said. "Our miniBunion patients over the last year and a half get great mobility in the joint and a much faster return to physical activity."

Recovery time slashed with miniBunion surgery



The miniBunion allows some immediate weight-bearing, enabling a walking recovery. Patients are able to begin range of motion exercises and physical therapy promptly. Full recovery is usually just 4-6 weeks instead of months with a traditional bunionectomy.



"Although the miniBunion system may not be optimal for larger bunions, or patients with loose joints, it is ideal for most bunion deformities," Baravarian said.

About University Foot and Ankle Institute (UFAI)



Nationally recognized leaders in foot and ankle surgery and podiatry, UFAI carefully craft individual patient treatment plans that embrace each patient's specific injury, anatomy, and lifestyle. They are known as one of the most technologically advanced cutting-edge foot and ankle practices in the nation.

UFAI is driven to get patients back to their normal activities with the highest level of function, in the least amount of time, using the least invasive treatments possible.

Contact: Steven Laff

Phone: 310-980-5400

SOURCE University Foot and Ankle Institute