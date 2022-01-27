Finally! Ballard Designs Introduces Crypton Luxury Fabrics for Upholstery - Stylishly Soft AND Stain Resistant

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its unique curation of home furnishings and décor, Ballard announces official expansion of its home performance fabric options to include Crypton luxury textiles. This adds to Ballard's existing collection of distinguished Performance Fabrics, Sunbrella® and Inside Out®.

Ballard's New Crypton Home® fabrics by the yard feature

Ballard's new Crypton Home performance fabric line is soft, chic and stain resistant. Custom upholstery is available for a luxury look in a liveable style. The new line of Crypton Home performance fabrics offered at Ballard Designs works well for any home. Custom decor is a fabric choice away. Designer colors, designer looks, designer style!

soft-handed weave design

protection for indoor furniture from spills

stain and odor resistance

chic style

The new performance fabric line adds 28 Crypton Home fabrics to our over 100 performance fabric offerings for custom upholstery to Ballard Designs' already impressive line. The Crypton Home performance fabrics are soft yet durable and each fiber is infused with special engineering to protect against wear and accidents.

Carmen Barbee, Fabric Buyer at Ballard Designs, reports, "We know life happens, and we don't think you should concede your personal design goals for fear of stains and spills, or even odors!" She adds, "That's why we're thrilled to offer our customers our expansive line of performance fabrics by the yard. With this new wider selection of patterns, textures and styles, they can create any upholstered piece of their dreams with the confidence that it'll stand the test of time."

Ballard's customization program offers these stunning upholstery fabrics for more than 550 furniture frames from sofas to statement chairs to headboards. The designer easy-care fabrics are perfect for indoor spaces where bustling family life is part of the everyday routine.

Pricing runs from $30 - $59 per yard in selections for every aesthetic - from trendy leopard print Gato Silver to sophisticated yet cozy, Tolkie Oatmeal Crypton Home Performance Fabrics. Ballard's wide, mix-and-match variety of Crypton sofa and chair upholstery fabric options allow luxury throughout the home without fear of an uncleanable mess.

*Check out this quick How To Clean Crypton Fabric video guide, and see how a teaspoon of an enzyme-based detergent, 6 oz. of water and a spray bottle can remedy any spill problem.

For more, visit https://www.ballarddesigns.com/fabric/crypton-performance-fabric/

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color, and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®.

