Finally: Non-Psychotropic THCV from Hemp is Now Available from a cGMP Compliant Specialty Processor

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- THCV from hemp may have the biggest reputation of any cannabinoid to live up to.

It may prove to be better than coffee and have weight loss benefits.

Plant Bioactives

To date, THCV is believed to be an appetite suppressant and give an alertness boost.

THCV and CBDV found in hemp are non-psychotropic, and like CBD and other so-called "minor" cannabinoids don't induce a euphoric, intoxicating "high." CBD and all of these minor cannabinoids are non-addictive and non-intoxicating. None are scheduled by the Convention on Psychotropic Substances or the US Department of Drug Enforcement.

A 2016 human study by Jadoon, Ratcliffe, et al. concluded "THCV could represent a new therapeutic agent in glycemic control in subjects with type 2 diabetes." CBDV has been studied as an anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, anti-nausea agent, and for other potential health benefits.

While these Varin series phytocannabinoids share parts of their chemical acronyms with distant cousins on the CBD and THC family tree branches, THCV and CBDV are shorter molecules with different characteristics. In fact, Varins have been shown to moderate and in some cases enhance the bioactivity of other phytocompounds, commonly known as the "entourage effect."

Research has substantiated that THCV and CBDV act on the human endocannabinoid system, as well as via other mechanisms and targeting activity in their own distinctive ways. Each has been proven to possess different pharmacological profiles compared to their namesake distant cousins.

Because of the unique properties of these two naturally occurring molecules, scientific and medical research is ongoing to understand their pharmacodynamics. As Varins have become more known by consumers, natural products companies have wanted to use them to make more effective and differentiated formulations for health and wellness remedies.

Rarity and very low levels of concentration in reliably available hemp cultivars have stalled the formulation of THCV and CBDV in therapeutic products and medicines. The 2018 Farm Bill clarified Federal Policy with regard to hemp and hemp derivatives, allowing access to rare cannabinoids from hemp varieties grown in different climates and growing regions around the world.

The biogenesis and biosynthetic origins of Varins and their distinctive molecular structures account for their unique properties. Different inheritance, specific enzymatic reactions, environmental conditions, and other factors during the plant's life cycle determine the branching out via different biosynthesis pathways to the Varin series or to the THC or CBD series. Like the uniqueness of a fingerprint, each cultivar has its own chemical phenotype.

Cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) is the precursor to both the THC and CBD series before they branch. Early in a hemp plant's life cycle, CBGA is created from the synthase of Olivetolic acid and Geranylpyrophosphate. At a similar early period in a Varin-endowed hemp cultivar's growth, a different enzymatic synthase involving Divarinolic acid yields Cannabigerovarinic acid (CBGVA) that becomes the precursor to the Varin series.

Plant Bioactives is a specialty processor and experienced at serving the exacting requirements of global companies. Quality and certainty of availability is critical to a supply chain. Third-party analytical and internal QA/QC and control testing during processing ensure products do not test positive for heavy metals, pesticides, microbials, mycotoxins, residual solvents or other contaminants.

The scientists at Plant Bioactives are dedicated to bringing to leading CPG companies and formulators rare cannabinoids and phytocompounds with unique natural properties derived from hemp and botanicals sourced worldwide. Science and plant medicine experience inform our approach to working with complex botanical oil matrices and in developing proprietary extraction and secondary processing methods to produce refined ingredients as well as whole plant and enhanced extracts.

