Finally There is a Back Pain Solution That Works

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The BackRelieve is a revolutionary breakthrough in the treatment of back pain. By providing hot or cold therapy, the BackRelieve by Dr. Soothe provides therapeutic pain relief to your neck, shoulders, spine and lower back.

Wearable Wearable

The BackRelieve is a wearable vest that can deliver immediate results. The product comes with both hot and cold packs, which depending on your needs, are then slipped into the specially designed fashionable vest that delivers immediate results. The BackRelieve vest provides consistent full compression themeral therapy designed to target the pain and get you back to doing the things you love.

"Nothing feels quite as frustrating or desperate as when you are forced to try and find, purchase, or apply awkward pain remedies when your back issues flare up," says John Beach, the company's president. "That's why we made BackRelieve so convenient. Throw it in the freezer, Toss it in the microwave. BackRelieve is ready to go when you are – providing flexible and fast relief for your back pain, wherever you are, whenever you need it."

The BackRelieve vest is fully adjustable and designed to wear throughout the day. From playing a round of golf to doing your shopping, you can now get the pain relief you need whenever and wherever you need it.

The BackRelieve is fashioned from the latest in athletic fabrics. Enhanced by breathability and wicking, the user can wear the BackRelieve without the worry of sweating or overheating.

In addition, the innovative antimicrobial technology keeps BackRelieve free of odor-cauaing bacteria, mold and mildew – keeping users fresh between launderings. This means less maintenance and more relief.

The BackRelieve comes in 4 sizes and is now available at drsoothe.com and Amazon.com.

Media Contact Information

Jory Rosen

JRG

(310) 403-6296

213275@email4pr.com

SOURCE Dr. Soothe