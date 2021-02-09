Finally There is a Proven Roadmap for Lesbians to Find and Sustain Love in 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes, there is a new, proven, and affordable roadmap for lesbians to find and sustain the love they want in 2021. It's an online course called, "The 12-Week Roadmap to Conscious Lesbian Dating & Lasting Love" from the Conscious Girlfriend Academy, a global learning platform that teaches compassionate lesbian dating, relationship building and sex education. Women from 20 countries have taken the course. Clearly, lesbians and other women-loving-women worldwide are hungry to learn how to date, find love and sustain a happy relationship.

Conscious Girlfriend Academy's 12-Week Roadmap to Conscious Lesbian Dating & Lasting Love

The course was first offered in 2015 for $597. To celebrate 2021, it has been updated to a more accessible and more affordable format. For a limited time, it can be accessed for three monthly payments of $49, making it 75% cheaper than ever before. Plus, participants become part of the Conscious Girlfriend Academy community alongside other supportive members.

"I've gotten many unsolicited emails from women who took the "Roadmap" course and say it has positively changed their lives," says Ruth L. Schwartz, Ph.D., director of Conscious Girlfriend Academy. "Women who've found happy partnerships even in their 50s, 60s and beyond -- and women who finally feel prepared for the relationships they want."

Ruth says lesbian relationships can be the very best relationships on the planet -- but because two women bond so deeply, they can also be the hardest if you don't have the right skills. "I often hear from women who wonder why it's so easy to drift apart, hurt each other, end up feeling even more alone in a relationship than they felt when single, and whether there is a better way," says Ruth. "Yes, there is! I teach it in the course."

Members concur. Emma, age 53, says: "The 12-Week Roadmap to Conscious Lesbian Dating & Lasting Love" helped me find her. Now my new girlfriend and I have gone through all the materials together. I feel conscious, and I'm in a relationship with someone conscious. We are meeting each other in body, mind, and spirit. I truly didn't know I would get to have this. I wish I could go back and tell my younger self about the course!"

