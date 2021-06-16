Finally, "Whole Person" Healthcare for Body, Mind, and Spirit

In the midst of the pandemic, the need for overall health care became a major concern as the virus continued to spread and make an impact in our communities. With the existence of COVID-19, physical health was prioritized while mental and emotional health was not. In December of 2020, 42% of Americans reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, an increase from 11% in the previous year. In response to the need for better, overall healthcare, Caya Health has brought together family medicine, counseling, and psychiatry in a coordinated fashion they call "whole-person integrated healthcare" that prioritizes the treatment of the body, mind, and spirit.

"We are excited about this opportunity to service our community. Many patients see their family doctor with conditions of stress, anxiety, and insomnia, only to receive a prescription that is merely a band-aid approach. At Caya Health, we work together with the patient to set whole person health goals, work out achievable plans, and follow through to work towards achieving desired results." - Dr Eric Moore, MD, MBA

This is new and innovative approach to healthcare is a way to finally treat patient's overall health. This method to healthcare is best for the client because it attempts to uncover root causes of illnesses that often have a mental health component to it in a more comprehensive and holistic manner.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new facility, Caya Health will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 23rd where the community can come together to meet the staff and providers and learn about whole-person healthcare.

Former NFL football star Vance Johnson, that played in three Super Bowl's with the Denver Broncos, will be sharing his personal struggles and victory overcoming over serious life-threatening depression with a message of hope relevant to all.

During the event, Caya Health Founder and CEO, Dr. Eric Moore will also be sharing his vision for the future of healthcare, and why Caya Health is at the forefront. There will be food, refreshments, prizes, and giveaways at this amazing event.

About Caya Health

Caya Health is a compassionate family of clinical experts who are dedicated to empowering clients to a greater quality of life through the integration of family medicine, counseling, and psychiatry, producing a whole person approach to healthcare.

