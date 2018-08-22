Finalsite Joins Google for Education Technology Partner Program

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Finalsite, a leader in web solutions for more than 2000 schools worldwide, has today joined the Google for Education Technology Partner Program as a Premier Partner.

This partnership will create multiple integration points between the Finalsite platform and the Google Suite for Education, which is used by more than 80 million students, teachers, and administrators and includes Google Classroom, Drive, Docs, Hangouts and more. The partnership will also allow for Finalsite to be powered by Google Cloud Platform.

As a Premier Education Technology Partner, Finalsite is recognized as a technology provider that enhances and helps to expand teaching and learning opportunities.

About the partnership, Finalsite's founder and CEO Jon Moser said, "Google is the premier provider for everything we and our clients do, from search and email to classroom tools and hosting. I'm excited about the possibilities for this partnership, as an integration between the two platforms will streamline and simplify teaching, learning and workflows for Finalsite schools, both in and out of the classroom."

The Finalsite and Google teams are working closely to implement integration points so that Finalsite client schools can soon benefit from this partnership.

About Finalsite



Founded in 1998, Finalsite is a global leader in SaaS web solutions and digital and inbound marketing for the education industry, serving over 2000 schools in more than 80 countries. Finalsite is recognized for its robust inbound marketing platform, award-winning design, best-in-class web software, strategic marketing services, and integration with a wide range of third-party data providers, including student information systems and social media applications. Finalsite provides admissions offices with inbound and email marketing tools and serves teachers with a learning management system (LMS) to enable blended learning and flipped classrooms. Finalsite is based in Glastonbury, CT and is a portfolio company of Bridge Growth Partners. For more information, please visit www.finalsite.com

