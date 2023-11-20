Finalto Selects Solace to Upgrade Trading Platform

News provided by

Solace Corporation

20 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

Upgrading their data distribution backbone will help Finalto meet the performance and reliability standards required to remain competitive

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, announced today that Finalto, a London-based financial services firm, is replacing its legacy messaging infrastructure with Solace PubSub+ Platform in order to stay ahead of the curve in an environment with ever-increasing market data volume, providing efficient, low latency pricing and trading to its clients.

As a broker, Finalto will accept trades from clients and submit them to liquidity providers. To offer competitive pricing for its customers, Finalto required a trading platform that could support higher throughput and lower latency which their current system was unable to deliver.

"We knew our desire to continually improve our offering demanded that we upgrade our trading platform's data distribution infrastructure, and quickly realized Solace was the answer," said Paul Groves, CEO, Finalto Financial Services Ltd and Finalto Trading Ltd. "The Solace team's deep experience in building high performance trading systems was as impressive as it was unsurprising, given their stable of blue-chip customers in the Capital Markets space."

To support this shift, Finalto is deploying a combination of Solace PubSub+ Event Broker appliances and software in financial centers around the world, including London, Copenhagen, New York and Singapore. The company is linking these event brokers to build an event mesh that will efficiently stream information across their enterprise in real-time – from the low latency distribution of market data that informs trades, to the guaranteed delivery of pre- and post-trade data between front-, middle- and back-office systems across lines of business and geographies.

"We're proud to be helping Finalto expand their business by upgrading their trading platform," said David Mitchell, Regional VP, United Kingdom and Ireland, Solace. "By giving Finalto the power to route tens of millions of messages a second with mere microseconds of latency, our proven technology will be a key part of their ongoing success."

About Finalto
Finalto is a market leader in global financial services. Formerly the Tradetech group comprising of a number of B2B businesses, CFH, Alpha, and Tradetech 360 in addition to our B2C brand Markets.com, we have been raising the industry bar for years. We are market leaders in next-generation multi-channel trading software, systems and liquidity services which are offered in a B2B capacity to our global partner network. Visit https://finalto.com to learn more.

About Solace
As the experts in EDA, Solace helps enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, a complete events streaming and management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed. Established enterprises worldwide use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

Solace Press Contacts

UK
Positive
Carl Escoffier
[email protected]
+44 (0)780 080 5625

Europe & Americas
IBA International
Jamie Kightley
[email protected]
+44 (0) 1572 757932

APAC
Rice Communications
Neil Mirano
[email protected]
+65 3157 5685

SOURCE Solace Corporation

Also from this source

Solace Appoints Business and Technology Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

Solace Appoints Business and Technology Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, today announced the addition of industry veterans Don Callahan...
New Version of Solace Event Portal Software Enables Unprecedented Visibility, Management and Control of Apache Kafka Deployments

New Version of Solace Event Portal Software Enables Unprecedented Visibility, Management and Control of Apache Kafka Deployments

Current, Booth # 206 – Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, today announced a new version of its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.