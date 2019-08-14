Finance & Accounting Digital Transformation Key Topic At InTheBlack Tokyo 2019

LOS ANGELES and TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on the success of its recent events in Singapore and Sydney, financial automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is adding a third Asia-Pacific regional user conference. The inaugural InTheBlack Tokyo will take place later this month and is designed to serve the large opportunity in the Japanese market.

InTheBlack Tokyo 2019 (ITB Tokyo) will highlight best practices for accelerating the financial close as companies increasingly seek to transform their Finance & Accounting (F&A) organizations. A senior accounting professional from local BlackLine customer Mercari will share how the e-commerce company has automated critical processes using BlackLine's cloud platform.

A key theme for this year's conference will be finance and accounting digital transformation. Attendees of ITB Tokyo will learn first-hand how leading-edge organizations, such as Mercari, are transforming their F&A departments with the addition of innovative new digital tools and technology.

In addition to Mercari and BlackLine executives, presentations will be given by thought leaders from partner firms such as EY. Mr. Motoshige Itoh, renowned economics professor and Japanese business news commentator, will deliver the keynote address.

Representatives from other BlackLine client companies from around the region are registered to attend, joining BlackLine's team of experts in Tokyo. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to strengthen its global operations to provide clients everywhere with superior service, BlackLine has designed the event as an interactive session for attendees in the region to share their ideas on how F&A can get the most value out of the BlackLine platform.

Users who attend the ITB Tokyo sessions will be given an opportunity to:

Learn best practices from BlackLine's team of experts and other customers

Hear how experienced users from other regional companies most effectively use BlackLine

Preview upcoming software enhancements

As of Dec. 31, 2018, BlackLine had more than 200 customers based in the Asia-Pacific region, with sales, professional services and technical support team employees based in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.

ITB Tokyo 2019 will be held on 29 August at Tokyo Midtown Conference. For more information, please go here.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize F&A operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

