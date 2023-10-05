FINANCE 500, INC. UNVEILS UPDATED WEBSITE & LAUNCHES CFO SUPPORT DESK

News provided by

Finance 500, Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 10:45 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (BUSINESS WIRE) – Finance 500, Inc. (the "Company" or "F500") –a market leader in bank funding, enterprise risk management, strategic and capital planning announced today that it has unveiled its newly updated website and launched its CFO Support Desk.

The updated website, found at www.finance500.com , profiles the funding and brokerage services and capabilities that F500 clients have utilized and appreciated for years. Additionally, it has a more modern look and additional information related to the F500 Performance Management Group's ("PMG") suite of services. PMG's solutions include enterprise risk management, capital planning, strategic planning, and the newly launched CFO Support Desk.

The CFO Support Desk is manned by a PMG team of former bank Chief Financial Officers.  The Support Desk is an extension of the comprehensive business performance and risk management solutions provided by the firm.  Under the leadership of Long Huynh, Executive Vice President of F500 PMG, this new service will be available as a value-added and complimentary service to all Finance 500 clients.  Services include targeted guidance in the areas of funding policies, contingency funding, open market funding alternatives, risk assessment frameworks, regulatory response, and other critical insights to effectively manage liquidity and interest Rate Risk.

"We recognize that many banks are responding to evolving and sometimes volatile liquidity scenarios and/or experiencing downward pressure on earnings brought on by rising interest rates and challenging market forces," stated Jeff Rigsby, Chairman and CEO of Finance 500, Inc. "Launching our CFO Support Desk is our way of providing our clients with rapid access to in-depth strategic and risk-based insights to support their decision-making process during these uncertain times."

To access the Finance 500 CFO Support Desk you can schedule an appointment through www.finance500.com/what-we-do/cfo-support-desk, email [email protected] or call 800.477.6266.

About Finance 500, Inc. 

Finance 500, Inc. is a full-service broker-dealer and professional services firm serving over 1,200 banks nationwide.  For decades the Company has proven to be a reliable and trusted partner to its financial services clients providing cost effective deposits, ERM, Strategic, and Capital Planning Solutions, all with an eye on supporting their optimal and sustainable performance.

Contact:
Robert Finch
Director of Sales and Marketing
D: 949.502.6910
[email protected]

Finance 500 Inc., is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Securities services required to be conducted through a registered broker-dealer are offered through Finance 500.

Co-located with Finance 500,  Performance Management Group . ("PMG") is a separate company that serves its national network of community bank clients by providing consulting, risk management and planning solutions. Finance 500 and PMG are related by partial common ownership but managed independently. Finance 500 clients are not obligated to use PMG's services, and such services are not warranted by Finance 500.

SOURCE Finance 500, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.