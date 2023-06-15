Finance and Accounting Executive Joins Lodging Dynamics as Vice President of Finance

PROVO, Utah, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, today announced the appointment of Michael McLaws as its Vice President of Finance. With an impressive background in finance and accounting within the premium-brand hospitality sector, Michael brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of the industry.

Michael McLaws, Vice President of Finance, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group
Throughout his career, Michael has held key positions at renowned organizations such as Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, H&M Short Line Railroad, and other notable hospitality management companies. Michael is accomplished in optimizing financial control systems and building solid teams to achieve demanding financial targets. He is also known for synthesizing financial data from diverse sources to provide more dynamic information with greater clarity. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our growing team of hospitality experts," stated Jamie Caraher, President and CEO of Lodging Dynamics. "A few years ago, we launched an initiative to upgrade our tech stack, financial systems, and services to deliver best-in-class financial reporting. Michael's appointment represents the next step in providing the best possible services for our owners and portfolio of hotels," concluded Caraher.

Michael expressed his enthusiasm about joining Lodging Dynamics, commenting, "I am excited about the quality of the hotel portfolio and the upward direction Lodging Dynamics is moving and grateful to be part of the team working toward the Company's vision to establish itself as a leader in third-party management.

Michael earned a BBA in Finance and Accounting from Boise State University and attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

