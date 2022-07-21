Finance Entrepreneur and Immigrant Becomes First Vice President in Novae History

CONYERS, Ga., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned fintech and financial education firm Novae, LLC is honored to welcome Ashton Henry as the company's first-ever Vice President. He accomplished this title in only 3 weeks.

Henry immigrated to the United States from Grenada in 2004 to study business. After serving in a series of marketing and business expansion roles, he earned his MBA in 2011. Henry spent time as the Assistant Director of Admissions for Brown Mackie College before founding his own financial education company.

Multimillionaire, Finance Entrepreneur, and Immigrant, Ashton Henry becomes the first Novae Vice President in company history! The trajectory of his nationwide sales organization has him on track to accomplish Novae's top position of Presidential Ambassador and Managing Partner in only months.

He is the author of "The Chemistry of Credit," a financial education book written to assist readers in getting out of debt. Interested readers may wish to view Henry's 2019 appearance on the Steve Harvey show, where he discussed his own financial success and gave tips to improve viewers' credit scores.

Upon meeting Novae CEO Reco McCambry, Henry tells me he immediately felt comfortable. He was pleased to find Novae's leadership team receptive to suggestions about strategic growth. He felt that Novae's mission aligned with his own mission to assist marginalized and struggling communities by making financial education and financial technologies widely available.

Henry hopes that his work with Novae will assist him in helping fellow immigrants and members of the Black community to experience financial success. He is all too aware of the discrimination that has prevented many Black and immigrant families from accumulating wealth in past generations, and he knows that success is possible for those born into poverty if they master the inner workings of the financial system. Novae CEO Reco McCambry is one such success story.

Henry plans to use his marketing and strategic growth to help Novae affiliates and customers to grow their income.

"I want to help people get paid." Henry said simply in our interview. "I want to see more six- and seven-figure earners. I feel that we have the platform and the leadership that we need to get that done."

Henry told me he was attracted to Novae by the company's range of services to help people in any financial situation. "I appreciate that people can improve their credit score and secure funding for their businesses," he said. "Novae has tools to help them grow and market their businesses so that they can have increased revenue. This really empowers people in general, and specifically our people. So many people don't have access to these tools and this knowledge."

"I love it because sometimes you go to a service provider, and the opportunities that they have for you take away from the business you have already built. With Novae, people can come with their businesses and they can improve their personal and business credit to get what they need."

The appreciation was mutual.

"We were attracted to Mr. Henry's commitment to helping people," Novae Chief Marketing Officer Haziq Ali told me. "That's something we really appreciate at Novae. We've very excited to have him onboard."

"I'm looking to create history here," Mr. Henry told me. "We are going to do great things."

To learn more about Novae, visit www.novaemoney.com.

Contact:

Arielle Dothard

6787503787

[email protected]

SOURCE Novae