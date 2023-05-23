Finance Industry Career Fair - Swissôtel Chicago - Friday June 23rd, 2023, 9:30AM--1:30PM

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization centered on the success and recruitment of black professionals working in finance—specifically in the wholesaling, key accounts, and advanced markets career paths. Visit: diversityinwholesaling.org

AWD's 2023 National Career Fair will be held at the Swissôtel Chicago—323 East Wacker Drive Chicago, IL 60601—Friday morning June 23rd, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM CST.

Attendees may register to attend in-person or virtually via this link: https://bit.ly/3YNOKcd. Career fair registration and attendance are complimentary to ALL job seekers, career changers and students.

The AWD 2023 National Career Fair features:

Over 30 finance industry firms—including major employers Brighthouse Financial, MassMutual, Lincoln Financial, TruStage Financial, Jackson Financial, Prudential Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and more.





Hiring for all positions and departments—including sales, marketing, IT, administrative, operations, accounting, security, legal, and more.





Hiring for office locations locally, across the US, internationally, virtual "work-from-home" positions, hybrid positions, full-time, part-time, and internship roles.

In-person attendees can meet with talent professionals and hiring managers face-to-face and submit their resumes directly. Online attendees can meet with talent professionals virtually, in real time, and submit their resumes virtually. Job seekers and students register today!

AWD recruitment efforts—including its online job board (diversityinwholesaling.com/jobs), online resume database (diversityinwholesaling.com/resume-upload), and previous career fairs—have connected hundreds of job seekers with employers and recruiters since AWD's founding in February 2016.

Two south side Chicago natives, Marlōn Hall, CFS (Founder & President) and Ron Williams, ChFC (VP & Managing Director of Academic Outreach) brought this year's National Career Fair to Chicago to highlight our city's abundant talent.

This year's event will also support Chicago-area charities Sarah's Circle and Bernie's Book Bank.

About The Association for Wholesaling Diversity

AWD is the world's first advocacy group for black financial services wholesalers. Founded in February 2016, AWD today boasts over 600 members—every black wholesaler, key accounts, and advanced markets professional representing every company, channel, region, and product in the finance industry.

Our mission:

Strengthen our community of black wholesalers.

Enhance the ongoing professional development of black wholesalers.

Leverage our collective network to improve career advancement for black wholesalers.

Increase recruitment of black students, job seekers, and career changers into our thriving black wholesaler community.

