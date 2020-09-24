Finance lawyer publishes a collection of Financial Fairy Tales

ABU DHABI, U.A.E., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance lawyer Erik Vrij is crowdfunding ONE BILLION AND ONE DIRHAM – FINANCIAL FAIRY TALES. The hardcover book contains a collection of some 20 mostly world famous fairy tales, turned into a financial setting: Al Alim Bank and the Magic App, Black Monday and the Seven Crises, Sin-Bad the Bond Salesman, Baron von Büllmarkt's Incredible Investments and more.

The book is aimed at being an entertaining (relationship) gift for any finance professional. The fairy tales touch on investment management, banking, fintech, cash management, trade finance, insurance, risk management, legal, compliance, tax and more. Backers of the crowdfunding project may have a different name of choice printed in the book, for each book obtained as 'reward' for their financial support. Books are available as Reward for EUR 25 per book, or less for larger quantities.

A custom designed embossed dust jacket (wrap around paper cover) and bookmarks will be available to make the book suitable as corporate gift and for special occasions: a company building and logo on the cover, thank you message from the CEO with message on the back cover ('The 2021 targets will be no fairy tale'), even a customised fairy tale is available; all as desired.

The limited first edition will be printed in exquisite quality with a dark blue linen hardcover containing gold and silver foil artwork by Wissam Shawkat, the Middle East's 'most celebrated Arabic calligraphy artist' according to Vogue Arabia.

The Foreword – including the following review - has been written by one of the leading international figures in the field of alternative investing, Mr Ian Morley: "Erik Vrij has spent a career that spans both finance and fiction. He has the knowledge and imagination to bring these two strange worlds together in a way that is both instructive and fun to read. Anyone reading his stories and thinks they are made up by the power of imagination will be surprised to know that they are well founded in reality and made accessible and enjoyable in the hands of a master story teller."

Erik Vrij has been a banking and investment lawyer with global banks for over 20 years. His business thriller debut WHITE INK became one of the most remarkable thriller debuts in the Netherlands in 2013 and a number 1 fiction publishing project on Kickstarter.com, sold in over 30 countries. Based in Abu Dhabi, he has been inspired by the view from his apartment and the famous 1001 Arabian Nights to write this collection of financial fairy tales.

ONE BILLION AND ONE DIRHAM – FINANCIAL FAIRY TALES is exclusively available until 1 November

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/erikvrij/one-billion-and-one-dirham-financial-fairy-tales

It will be delivered on time for Christmas.

High resolution photos of the cover and a promotional poster are available on:

https://www.mv-ontwerp.nl/?page_id=2290

