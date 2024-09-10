Finance Meets Technology: Unlocking Future Investment at VIFS 2024

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ever-evolving global economy, challenges and opportunities coexist, leaving investors to ask: how can one stay ahead in such a dynamic market? The 2024 Vancouver International Financial Summit (VIFS) and the 4th Fudan Forum will be held on September 14 at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre. This event promises to bring you to the heart of global economic and investment trends, offering cutting-edge insights and uncovering promising investment opportunities.

World-renowned economists, leading investment experts, and tech pioneers will gather to provide in-depth analysis of the changing global economic landscape. With a focus on future investment trends and technological innovations, this summit aims to help you seize the endless opportunities of a rapidly evolving world.

Esteemed Speakers: Analyzing the Global Economic Landscape

We are honored to welcome distinguished speakers, including the Chairman and CEO of FX168 Finance Group, Tai Jiang; renowned economist, Tiefeng Wang; General Manager of Jinze Puzhi Investment Canada, Jing Wang; and Senior Analyst at FX168 Finance, Wei Chen. Together, they will offer expert analysis on global economic trajectories, groundbreaking technological advancements, and the latest developments in capital markets. Their insights will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the global market and help you capture emerging investment opportunities.

Unveiling the Path of Unicorns: Understanding Capital's Role

As technological innovation accelerates worldwide, unicorn companies are emerging at an unprecedented rate. This summit will delve into the growth paths of these unicorn enterprises from a capital perspective, revealing the key factors behind their success. Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, or industry observer, these insights will serve as valuable guidance and inspiration.

Elite Networking: Expanding Global Connections

The summit offers an unparalleled platform for high-level networking. You will have the opportunity to engage with global business leaders and investment experts. Through cocktail receptions and other social events, you can forge meaningful connections, share investment strategies, and explore future collaboration opportunities, all while expanding your global network.

Sustainable Financial Enterprise Showcase: Shaping the Future

One of the highlights of the summit will be the Sustainable Financial Enterprise Showcase, co-hosted by FX168 Finance Group and several leading companies. This showcase will present the latest achievements in global technology and finance, providing an international platform for companies to demonstrate their strength. It will also pave the way for the upcoming Sustainable Financial Enterprise Awards, offering participating companies the opportunity to gain international recognition and attract significant investment attention.

Register Now: Seize the Opportunities Ahead

Whether you are an investor looking to understand global economic shifts or an entrepreneur eager to tap into technological innovation, the 2024 Vancouver International Financial Summit is a must-attend event. Join us to engage with global business elites, gain industry insights, and position yourself to capitalize on future market opportunities!

Register now and embark on your path to success with us! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024vifs-tickets-1006876513757?aff=oddtdtcreator

Organized by: FX168 Finance Group

Co-hosts: Fudan University Vancouver Alumni Association, Fudan University School of Economics Vancouver Liaison Office

Supported by: Canadian Community Service Association Financial Committee, Fudan University School of Economics Global Alumni Association, EcoChain Financial Asset Management Group, Peking University Guanghua School of Management Vancouver Alumni Association, Renmin University of China Canadian Alumni Association, FX168 Sustainable Financial Enterprise Awards, Kristar Studio

Date: September 14, 2024, 1:00-6:15 PM

Venue: Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre, 1000 Burrard St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2R9

VIFS 2024 Agenda:

1:00-1:15 Opening Remarks

1:15-2:15 The Evolution of Cutting-edge Technologies and Their Impact on Enterprise Value Chains

2:15-2:45 How Startups Can Rapidly Grow Into Unicorns

2:45-3:15 How Chinese Enterprises Achieve Sustainable Development in International Markets

3:15-3:35 Future Unicorn: AI Tech Stock Roadshow with a $4 Billion Valuation Target

3:35-4:05 New Methods for Passive Timing Investment in the North American Financial Market: The Logic of ETFs

4:05-4:45 Strategies for Companies and Investors in the New Era (Panel Discussion)

4:45-6:15 Cocktail Reception

We look forward to seeing you in Vancouver this September as we explore the future of finance and investment together!

SOURCE FX168 Finance Group