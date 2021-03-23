Finance, Online Gaming, Broadcast and Other Latency-Sensitive Businesses Benefit from New On-Demand, Precision Time Service on Platform Equinix

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the launch of Equinix Precision Time™, an industry-first Time as a Service capability delivered seamlessly over Equinix Fabric™. Offered globally as a value-added edge service on Platform Equinix™, Equinix Precision Time enables digital leaders to deploy highly accurate Time as a Service within minutes to run applications at the edge more effectively with precise, reliable and secure time synchronization.

As enterprises today digitally transform, the need for precise and secure time synchronization of their network infrastructure is critical. For many global businesses, including those within the financial services, online gaming, government, manufacturing, and media and entertainment sectors, Time as a Service is essential for meeting compliance requirements and maintaining precise time synchronization across the network to support seamless operations of their digital infrastructure.

Security vulnerabilities and complexities with installing traditional antenna-based GPS timing infrastructure solutions, as well as the cybersecurity risks that can arise from sourcing time from the internet, have created significant challenges for many latency-sensitive businesses that need to deploy time services with greater agility and without additional capital expense. To help businesses overcome these challenges, Equinix Precision Time is designed to deliver secure and reliable time as a service that supports network timing protocols such as NTP and PTP in a cost-effective way.

For companies looking to improve application efficiency and network agility and minimize reliance on the public internet and GPS antennas for time synchronization, Equinix Precision Time is a robust solution delivered via Equinix Fabric that allows organizations to bypass the public internet for secure and reliable time synchronization. Integration with Equinix Fabric further empowers Equinix Precision Time customers to tap into the rich digital ecosystems and seamlessly connect with other physical or virtual services available on the trusted Equinix platform.

Highlights/Key Facts:

Equinix Precision Time is a new edge service capability globally available on Platform Equinix that's designed to help enterprises run critical applications more effectively and securely, including:

Online Gaming: E-Sports and online gaming sites that require precise time synchronization to ensure the chronological order of play in multiplayer games.

E-Sports and online gaming sites that require precise time synchronization to ensure the chronological order of play in multiplayer games.

Financial Services: High-frequency trading platforms, banks and brokerages that require highly precise time to maintain an ordered sequence of transactions, and strict compliance with FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) and MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) for accurate timestamping of trades and transactions.

High-frequency trading platforms, banks and brokerages that require highly precise time to maintain an ordered sequence of transactions, and strict compliance with FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) and MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) for accurate timestamping of trades and transactions.

Media & Entertainment: Broadcasting enterprises that require accurate synchronicity between audio and video feeds to prevent "lip-sync" errors.

Broadcasting enterprises that require accurate synchronicity between audio and video feeds to prevent "lip-sync" errors.

Government: Federal and government agencies that are required to have precise, secure and reliable sources of time services in order to maintain network synchronization of mission-critical networks.

Federal and government agencies that are required to have precise, secure and reliable sources of time services in order to maintain network synchronization of mission-critical networks.

Enterprise: IT network deployments that require network engineers to synchronize various servers, storage and network infrastructure equipment for precise time using NTP in order to access and time stamp logfiles necessary for identifying network security intrusions, performing network forensics and troubleshooting.

IT network deployments that require network engineers to synchronize various servers, storage and network infrastructure equipment for precise time using NTP in order to access and time stamp logfiles necessary for identifying network security intrusions, performing network forensics and troubleshooting.

Latency-Sensitive Businesses: Dynamic applications that require real-world time values such as electronic medical records, point of sale transactions, multisite global software development, real-time data acquisition, energy metering and geological survey data collection.

Dynamic applications that require real-world time values such as electronic medical records, point of sale transactions, multisite global software development, real-time data acquisition, energy metering and geological survey data collection. Key benefits of Equinix Precision Time include:

Accurate – Provides microsecond-level precision for Precision Time Protocol customers with an SLA of 50 microseconds. For customers operating standard enterprise network infrastructure, Equinix Precision Time also offers support for the popular NTP protocol, providing the flexibility to choose the optimal time protocol that suits their organization's operational needs.

– Provides microsecond-level precision for Precision Time Protocol customers with an SLA of 50 microseconds. For customers operating standard enterprise network infrastructure, Equinix Precision Time also offers support for the popular NTP protocol, providing the flexibility to choose the optimal time protocol that suits their organization's operational needs.

Compliant – The service is in compliance with the time synchronization accuracy requirements of FINRA and MiFID II, which have SLA requirements of 100 microseconds for timestamping of applications. It is also compliant with the time synchronization accuracy requirements of SMPTE 2110 requirements.

– The service is in compliance with the time synchronization accuracy requirements of FINRA and MiFID II, which have SLA requirements of 100 microseconds for timestamping of applications. It is also compliant with the time synchronization accuracy requirements of SMPTE 2110 requirements.

Reliable and Secure – Delivered over Equinix Fabric, customers can bypass the public internet to achieve more secure and reliable time synchronization across servers using private IP network connectivity.

– Delivered over Equinix Fabric, customers can bypass the public internet to achieve more secure and reliable time synchronization across servers using private IP network connectivity.

Speed to market and CAPEX savings – Without incurring up-front capital costs, customers can use Equinix Precision Time Portal to configure and rapidly deploy the Equinix Precision Time service as Equinix manages and maintains a redundant stack of GPS Antennas, time servers with atomic clock holdover and grandmaster clocks.

– Without incurring up-front capital costs, customers can use Equinix Precision Time Portal to configure and rapidly deploy the Equinix Precision Time service as Equinix manages and maintains a redundant stack of GPS Antennas, time servers with atomic clock holdover and grandmaster clocks. Equinix Fabric is a software-defined interconnection service that allows any business to connect between its own distributed infrastructure and any other company's infrastructure on Platform Equinix. As enterprise demands for ecosystem access, infrastructure performance and network agility increase, customers are choosing Equinix Fabric as their de facto interconnection standard for connecting their digital infrastructure globally across Platform Equinix.

Equinix Precision Time is currently available with Equinix Fabric within Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers located in global markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific , including Amsterdam , Atlanta , Barcelona, Boston, Brussels , Chicago , Culpeper, Dallas , Denver , Dublin , Düsseldorf, Frankfurt , Geneva , Hamburg , Helsinki , Hong Kong , Houston , Istanbul , Lisbon , London , Los Angeles , Madrid , Manchester , Miami , Milan , Munich , New York , Osaka , Paris , Philadelphia , Seattle , Seoul , Silicon Valley, Singapore , Sofia , Stockholm , Tokyo , Toronto , Warsaw , Washington, D.C. and Zurich .

Quotes:

Brad Casemore , Vice President, Data Center Networks, IDC

"Time and time services are ubiquitous and more valuable today than many business leaders realize. Nonetheless, existing approaches to procuring, provisioning, and managing time-based infrastructure can entail considerable cost and complexity. As application environments and business needs evolve, those challenges are likely to grow, especially in relation to the security risks and vulnerabilities of using internet-based time resources. With the launch of Equinix Precision Time, Equinix is further extending its capabilities to help meet the time-related needs of enterprise customers, many of which already use the global Equinix Fabric and will welcome the introduction of this new service."

Bill Long , Senior Vice President, Core Product Management, Equinix

"With the launch of Equinix Precision Time, we're continuing to evolve Platform Equinix with an industry-first, Time as a Service offering that echoes the consistent promise of accuracy, security, reliability and rapid provisioning that our customers have come to expect from Equinix. For global businesses that require highly accurate time services to run critical applications, Equinix Precision Time delivered over Equinix Fabric is essential for synchronizing time across servers in a matter of minutes and helping digital leaders gain a competitive advantage by tapping into the full value of our platform."

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions, unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

